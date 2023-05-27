Mr Seed applauds Nimo's resilience in tough times

In his heartfelt message, Mr Seed acknowledged that God had granted him a second chance at life, allowing him to continue his journey alongside his beloved wife, Nimo.

He emphasized that he would forever cherish and love her, acknowledging her constant presence and dedication throughout his recovery process.

Mr Seed concluded his message by humbly seeking God's blessings upon his wife, who has been diligently taking care of him and attending to his needs since the accident.

Nimo shared a video on her Instagram on May 25, showcasing how she takes care of Mr Seed after the accident.

In the video, Nimo can be seen massaging the gospel artist and making sure he brushes his teeth.

Mr Seed thanks God for another chance to live

Mr Seed shared a photo of the car wreckage he was involved in during the road accident and revealed that the incident had made him realize the preciousness of every moment.

"I’m grateful for my family, my friends,my fans and for every day that I get to spend & interact with them," Mr Seed wrote.

He added that it might seem impossible to human eyes, but he came out alive despite everything.

On May 26, the gospel artist dropped a music video, providing a glimpse of his healing journey.