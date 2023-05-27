The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mr Seed applauds Nimo's resilience in tough times

Fabian Simiyu

Mr Seed has been bedridden for nearly a month after surviving a road accident

Gospel artist Mr Seed took to his social media pages to express his gratitude to his wife Nimo Gachuiri for her unwavering support, nearly one month after he was involved in a road accident that tragically took the life of one of his friends.

In his heartfelt message, Mr Seed acknowledged that God had granted him a second chance at life, allowing him to continue his journey alongside his beloved wife, Nimo.

He emphasized that he would forever cherish and love her, acknowledging her constant presence and dedication throughout his recovery process.

READ: Mr Seed opens up about depression after accident disrupted his life

Mr Seed concluded his message by humbly seeking God's blessings upon his wife, who has been diligently taking care of him and attending to his needs since the accident.

Nimo shared a video on her Instagram on May 25, showcasing how she takes care of Mr Seed after the accident.

In the video, Nimo can be seen massaging the gospel artist and making sure he brushes his teeth.

READ: Singer Mr Seed survives fatal accident, friends not so lucky

Mr Seed shared a photo of the car wreckage he was involved in during the road accident and revealed that the incident had made him realize the preciousness of every moment.

"I’m grateful for my family, my friends,my fans and for every day that I get to spend & interact with them," Mr Seed wrote.

He added that it might seem impossible to human eyes, but he came out alive despite everything.

On May 26, the gospel artist dropped a music video, providing a glimpse of his healing journey.

Mr Seed revealed how he accomplished everything of his song from his bed, as he was unable to move around. He claimed that this was his testimony, representing his resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
