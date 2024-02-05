The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mtumishi opens up on why he quit working with Mchungaji after leaving Churchill Show

Amos Robi

The pair were among Churchill Show's brightest stars known for their unique chemistry, and the ability to effortlessly make crowds erupt into laughter

Mchungaji and Mtumishi
Mchungaji and Mtumishi

In an industry where partnerships often lead to legendary performances, the dissolution of a dynamic duo can leave fans both curious and nostalgic.

Recommended articles

This was the case for fans of the Kenyan comedy scene when Gilbert Wanyonyi, famously known as Mtumishi, and his stage partner, Mchungaji, decided to part ways after their successful stint on the 'Churchill Show.'

The show, a staple in Kenyan entertainment, has been a launching pad for numerous comedians, and the pair were among its brightest stars, known for their impeccable timing, unique chemistry, and the ability to effortlessly make crowds erupt into laughter.

In a candid interview with Trudy Kitui, Mtumishi opened up about the reasons behind the separation from Mchungaji.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Churchill Show Comedian Mtumishi
Former Churchill Show Comedian Mtumishi Former Churchill Show Comedian Mtumishi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mtumishi's bold confession unveils the source of turbulent ties with his mum

The core of their parting, as he articulated, lies in the natural evolution of personal and professional growth. Over the years, their ambitions diverged, leading them to pursue individual paths.

"Growth comes and you have to accept growth, years come and my race is not his and his is not mine but if you need the two of us you can have the two of us," Mtumishi explained, highlighting the amicable nature of their separation.

Mtumishi further spoke about his journey of rebranding and pursuing his dreams independently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian declined to speak about what his comedy partner was into while he revealed he was leading a show dubbed 'The Amazing Show' where he seeks to tap new and upcoming talent.

Former Churchill Show Comedian Mtumishi
Former Churchill Show Comedian Mtumishi Former Churchill Show Comedian Mtumishi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mtumishi's bold confession unveils the source of turbulent ties with his mum

Regarding the major revelation that he made in 2023 about his strained relationship with his mother, Mtumishi said he was now good with his parents but did not delve deeper into the details of their relationship as of now.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Surprising things you probably didn't know about Ciru Muriuki

Surprising things you probably didn't know about Ciru Muriuki

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Carol Sonie responds after Mulamwah subtly dissed her in a TikTok challenge

Mtumishi opens up on why he quit working with Mchungaji after leaving Churchill Show

Mtumishi opens up on why he quit working with Mchungaji after leaving Churchill Show

I received money from a person of interest to DCI, they came for me - Mercy Kyallo

I received money from a person of interest to DCI, they came for me - Mercy Kyallo

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Honouring Jazeel: Rapper Nazizi's emotional reflections 40 days after losing son

Alikiba's exclusive requirement for collaborating with artists on his record label

Alikiba's exclusive requirement for collaborating with artists on his record label

American rapper Killer Mike gets arrested after winning 3 Grammys

American rapper Killer Mike gets arrested after winning 3 Grammys

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice wrongly hailed as Best Rap Song winners at 2024 Grammys

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice wrongly hailed as Best Rap Song winners at 2024 Grammys

2024 Grammys: Taylor Swift's record, best African performance goes to South Africa

2024 Grammys: Taylor Swift's record, best African performance goes to South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ian Nene

Ian Nene shares abusive side of his stepdad & uncle that changed his view of masculinity

Pastor Victor Kanyari

Pastor Kanyari finally admits to exploiting his followers with Sh310 scheme

Comedian Flaqo

Flaqo reflects on missed moments as he recovers from mysterious illness

Mulamwah & his girlfriend Ruth K

Bestie chronicles: Mulamwah shares 1st experience of living with a pregnant woman