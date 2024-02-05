Mtumishi opens up on why he quit working with Mchungaji after leaving Churchill Show

This was the case for fans of the Kenyan comedy scene when Gilbert Wanyonyi, famously known as Mtumishi, and his stage partner, Mchungaji, decided to part ways after their successful stint on the 'Churchill Show.'

The show, a staple in Kenyan entertainment, has been a launching pad for numerous comedians, and the pair were among its brightest stars, known for their impeccable timing, unique chemistry, and the ability to effortlessly make crowds erupt into laughter.

In a candid interview with Trudy Kitui, Mtumishi opened up about the reasons behind the separation from Mchungaji.

The core of their parting, as he articulated, lies in the natural evolution of personal and professional growth. Over the years, their ambitions diverged, leading them to pursue individual paths.

"Growth comes and you have to accept growth, years come and my race is not his and his is not mine but if you need the two of us you can have the two of us," Mtumishi explained, highlighting the amicable nature of their separation.

Mtumishi further spoke about his journey of rebranding and pursuing his dreams independently.

The comedian declined to speak about what his comedy partner was into while he revealed he was leading a show dubbed 'The Amazing Show' where he seeks to tap new and upcoming talent.

