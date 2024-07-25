Mulamwah introduces his third born child, whose mother tragically passed away

Known for his intentional decisions based on divine timing, Mulamwah shared the news that his first daughter’s mother has passed away.

Mulamwah introduces his third child, Lisa

On July 24, Mulamwah posted a photo of himself with his little-known look-alike daughter, Lisa, aged seven turning eight.

Mulamwah with his 1st born daughter Lisa (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

This revelation left many of his followers stunned, as they were unaware of Lisa's existence.

Mulamwah explained that Lisa’s mother had died some time ago but reassured his fans that everything was okay.

He hinted that there are many aspects of his life that remain unknown to the public, and he is ready to share more details.

He invited his fans to join a live session on his YouTube channel to ask questions and learn more about this part of his life.

"My firstborn daughter, Lisa aged seven turning eight. We lost her mum sometimes back, but all is okay. There's a lot that you know about me, but there is also a lot you don't know about me," he captioned the photo.

Comedian Mulamwah poses for a photo Pulse Live Kenya

Speculations and reactions after Mulamwah introduced 3rd child

Following the announcement, fans began speculating about Lisa's background, with some suggesting that she might be his adopted daughter.

Mulamwah's followers were curious to know more about how and when he had Lisa, and who her late mother was.

Despite the curiosity, many fans advised Mulamwah to keep his private life away from social media. They reminded him that he doesn't owe anyone an explanation about his personal matters.

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time Pulse Live Kenya

They also urged Mulamwah to protect his family from the public eye and to share only what he feels comfortable with.

Mulamwah's other children

Before this revelation, Mulamwah’s fans were only aware of his two other children. He has a son with his wife, Ruth Km whom they unveiled his face on July 20.

Mulamwah also has a daughter, Kyla, who he sired with her now estranged ex-lover, Carol Sonie before things fell apart.

Mulamwah and sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

