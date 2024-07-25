The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mulamwah introduces his third born child, whose mother tragically passed away

Lynet Okumu

Mulamwah has two other children: a son with his wife, Ruth K, and a daughter with his ex-girlfriend Carol Sonie.

Mulamwah introduces hi seven-year-old daughter Lisa
Mulamwah introduces hi seven-year-old daughter Lisa

Kenyan comedian Mulamwah surprised fans when he introduced his third born child to the public for the first time.

Recommended articles

Known for his intentional decisions based on divine timing, Mulamwah shared the news that his first daughter’s mother has passed away.

On July 24, Mulamwah posted a photo of himself with his little-known look-alike daughter, Lisa, aged seven turning eight.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mulamwah with his 1st born daughter Lisa (Instagram)
Mulamwah with his 1st born daughter Lisa (Instagram) Mulamwah with his 1st born daughter Lisa (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah's wife Ruth K lands new job, months after earning degree

This revelation left many of his followers stunned, as they were unaware of Lisa's existence.

Mulamwah explained that Lisa’s mother had died some time ago but reassured his fans that everything was okay.

He hinted that there are many aspects of his life that remain unknown to the public, and he is ready to share more details.

ADVERTISEMENT

He invited his fans to join a live session on his YouTube channel to ask questions and learn more about this part of his life.

"My firstborn daughter, Lisa aged seven turning eight. We lost her mum sometimes back, but all is okay. There's a lot that you know about me, but there is also a lot you don't know about me," he captioned the photo.

Comedian Mulamwah poses for a photo
Comedian Mulamwah poses for a photo Comedian Mulamwah poses for a photo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Carol Sonnie reacts after fans reminded her of Mulamwah & birth of his baby with Ruth K

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the announcement, fans began speculating about Lisa's background, with some suggesting that she might be his adopted daughter.

Mulamwah's followers were curious to know more about how and when he had Lisa, and who her late mother was.

Despite the curiosity, many fans advised Mulamwah to keep his private life away from social media. They reminded him that he doesn't owe anyone an explanation about his personal matters.

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time
Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah shares 1st experience of living with a pregnant woman

ADVERTISEMENT

They also urged Mulamwah to protect his family from the public eye and to share only what he feels comfortable with.

Before this revelation, Mulamwah’s fans were only aware of his two other children. He has a son with his wife, Ruth Km whom they unveiled his face on July 20.

Mulamwah also has a daughter, Kyla, who he sired with her now estranged ex-lover, Carol Sonie before things fell apart.

A past photo of Mulamwah with his ex-girlfriend Carol Sonie
A past photo of Mulamwah with his ex-girlfriend Carol Sonie Mulamwah and sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Mulamwah has been open about his family life on social media, frequently posting about his children and his experiences as a father.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Radio Africa staff give final salute to founder Patrick Quarcoo as he retires [Photos]

Radio Africa staff give final salute to founder Patrick Quarcoo as he retires [Photos]

Mulamwah introduces his third born child, whose mother tragically passed away

Mulamwah introduces his third born child, whose mother tragically passed away

Rachael Otuoma: My husband's kids are not my business

Rachael Otuoma: My husband's kids are not my business

Last post from Mbaitu FM’s cherished presenter late Mercy Mawia moves fans

Last post from Mbaitu FM’s cherished presenter late Mercy Mawia moves fans

Mulamwah's wife Ruth K lands new job, months after earning degree

Mulamwah's wife Ruth K lands new job, months after earning degree

Fans of Mbaitu FM thrown into mourning as popular presenter passes away

Fans of Mbaitu FM thrown into mourning as popular presenter passes away

Wilbroda reflects on her love affair with young, broke Tanzanian guy

Wilbroda reflects on her love affair with young, broke Tanzanian guy

Nanny Rosie breaks silence on viral grave video featuring ex-employer’s child

Nanny Rosie breaks silence on viral grave video featuring ex-employer’s child

Thee Pluto's family challenges during childhood inspire recent investment

Thee Pluto's family challenges during childhood inspire recent investment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan journalists John-Allan Namu and Mark Masai

John-Allan Namu, Mark Masai ready to host Ruto in town hall discussion [Details]

Sauti Sol singer Bien-Aime Baraza

Beyond beats: Why Bien's voice will always echo in your mind

A screenshot image of content creator Carol Sonie

Tears of joy! Carol Sonie hits new heights on YouTube

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege

Nimemwambia mama - Bonny Mwaitege turns to President Suluhu after false death reports