Ruth K reacts as Mulamwah gives update after surviving road accident

Charles Ouma

"We rolled several times trying to evade a car in front which had just stopped suddenly," Mulamwah explained after surviving a road accident while travelling from Eldoret to Nairobi

A collage image of Mulamwah and the vehicle at the scene of the accident

Comedian and content creator Mulamwah has given an update after surviving a road accident with his girlfriend Ruth K reacting to the devastating news.

Mulamwah shared that he was fortunate to make it alive after the car he was travelling in was involved in an accident.

The car he was travelling in rolled several times as the driver tried to evade ramming into the vehicle ahead which stopped suddenly.

The funnyman was traveling from Eldoret to Nairobi when the accident happened at Ngata bridge near Nakuru.

He shared photos and a video of the accident, sharing that no one was hurt.

“GOD OF MANY CHANCES - MUNGU NI MWEMA , it could have ended otherwise but GOD ako na sisi kila wakati. this happened today at around 12:47 pale Ngata Bridge just before Nakuru as we were travelling to Nairobi from ELDORET , we rolled several times trying to evade a car infront which had just stopped suddenly following emergency breaking .

“My friend and i Got out safely with little scratches. no one was hurt in all vehicles involved. Glory to God we live to see another day 🙏. always enjoy moments while you still can , its like tomorrow’s is never promised . asante sana to the residents and kaptembwa police staff who really helped us all in the scene . Baraka tele ♥️” Mulamwah shared.

Mulamwah’s girlfriend Ruth K was among the first to react to the news of the accident on social media, praying for God’s protection upon Mulamwah at all times writing:

“May God always protect you for me😭❤️❤️”.

READ: Diana B narrates nasty road ordeal on her way to Christmas holiday destination

Reactions on social media

Fans flooded the comments section to show their love for the content creator.

jackybproducer: Pole bro. It is well bro.

millychebby: Pole sana glory to God you are ok how is @atruthk

thee_pluto: May God protect you brother . Glory to HIM

babushkakenya: Pole sana bro🙏. God is Good all the time

sammyboy_kenya: Pole sana kaka.. Mungu Mbele siku zote

arrowbwoy: Pole wa ingo Dua mbele

READ: Carol Sonie issues another update after escaping death by a whisker in road accident

The last one week alone has seen Mulamwah, Mungai Eve, Director Trevor, Diana Marua and Carol Sonie all share that they had been involved in accidents which left them with minor injuries.

Charles Ouma
