Mulamwah makes polite request to baby mama on daughter's birthday

Mulamwah in his birthday message to her daughter said he was going go have a talk with her oce she came of age and that he was still waiting for her in Kitale.

“HBD rainbow baby Kalamwah Baraka tele to many more years of growth and good health. We will one day meet and talk once you have a brain of your own. Tunakungoja Kitale bado, Your lil siz says hi too,” he wrote.

Comedian Mulamwah's house under construction Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah while appreciating her baby mama efforts in raisinig their daughter cautioned her against using the young one as bait for self-validation especially in online platforms.

“Thank You Mama K for raising her well, just make it easier to co-parent, lets not have happy pictures online with sad realities and don’t use the kid as bait for social media likes, validation and monetary gains. A baby is not a job,” Mulamwah noted.

Muthoni on her part expressed the joy of a mother watching her child growing describing her growth as something she treasures.

Kenyan model and social media personality Carol Muthoni 'Sonnie' Pulse Live Kenya

“My baby is one yall😭i am so emoshooonooo😭 my baby im so happy for you aki..i cant believe you are one already, damn its just the other day you were born🥺 seeing you grown everyday has being my best moments...I honestly can’t wait to see you grow old and become a God fearing Baby.... I love you so much♥️ happy birthday my love,” she wrote.

Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Screenshot]

Kenyan comedian Mulamwah recently exposed his baby mama Caroline ‘Sonie’ Muthoni’ days after revealing that she is back in the dating scene.

Sonie shared a series of photos and videos enjoying some quality time with her new man. However, all the photos had been captured strategically to hide the face of Sonie’s new boyfriend.

Mulamwah exposes the 'Mubaba' dating his ex-lover Sonie [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“Can’t get enough of this. Answered prayer," Sonie captioned her videos and photos.

Mulamwah alleged that Sonie is dating a married man. The funnyman used his insta-stories to expose the face of the man Sonie is allegedly dating plus that of his wife – warning Sonie to refrain from mentioning his name or else he will expose all the multiple partners she has.