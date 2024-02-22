Mulamwah finally moves out of his Sh9K bedsitter & relocates family to new home

Known for his vibrant humour and relatable content, Mulamwah has been a staple in the Kenyan online comedy scene.

Despite his success, he has lived a modest life, paying only Sh9,000 in rent for his previous accommodation. However, with the recent addition of a baby boy to his family, Mulamwah has decided it's time for an upgrade.

"Finally!!... God is great. KIJANA AMETOKA GHETO. I will miss my 9k bedsitter that welcomed me to the city. My friends wa mtaa pia bana but tutapatana tu," Mulamwah expressed with a mix of nostalgia and excitement.

His journey from a simple bedsitter to a 3-bedroom house symbolizes not just a physical move but a significant leap in his personal life.

In his message, Mulamwah reflected on the challenges and triumphs he faced along the way. "There were a lot of ups and downs, but it really helped me save cash and appreciate life better ♥️. Always appreciate and thank GOD for the little steps.

"Move slow, move correct," he shared, highlighting the value of patience and gradual progress in life.

Not stopping at just a new city dwelling, Mulamwah also revealed that his mansion is almost done, hinting at even bigger plans for his family's future.

"Mansion is almost done , meanwhile wacha tuone hii life ya 3B Ikoje kanairo.ata sisi tuskie vile watu huskia bana . kalamwah kaenjoy kidogo. 🤣🤣 . mtu asikushiw any , songa na pace yako ! tunahama hadi na mitungi na kamba za nguo 🤣 ladies give your men time," he said.

