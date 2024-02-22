In an inspiring turn of events, popular Kenyan comedian David Oyando, famously known as Mulamwah, has shared the exciting news of his latest life milestone - moving to a new house with his family.
Mulamwah finally moves out of his Sh9K bedsitter & relocates family to new home
Mulamwah also revealed that his mansion is almost done, hinting at even bigger plans for his family's future.
Recommended articles
Known for his vibrant humour and relatable content, Mulamwah has been a staple in the Kenyan online comedy scene.
Despite his success, he has lived a modest life, paying only Sh9,000 in rent for his previous accommodation. However, with the recent addition of a baby boy to his family, Mulamwah has decided it's time for an upgrade.
"Finally!!... God is great. KIJANA AMETOKA GHETO. I will miss my 9k bedsitter that welcomed me to the city. My friends wa mtaa pia bana but tutapatana tu," Mulamwah expressed with a mix of nostalgia and excitement.
His journey from a simple bedsitter to a 3-bedroom house symbolizes not just a physical move but a significant leap in his personal life.
In his message, Mulamwah reflected on the challenges and triumphs he faced along the way. "There were a lot of ups and downs, but it really helped me save cash and appreciate life better ♥️. Always appreciate and thank GOD for the little steps.
"Move slow, move correct," he shared, highlighting the value of patience and gradual progress in life.
Not stopping at just a new city dwelling, Mulamwah also revealed that his mansion is almost done, hinting at even bigger plans for his family's future.
"Mansion is almost done , meanwhile wacha tuone hii life ya 3B Ikoje kanairo.ata sisi tuskie vile watu huskia bana . kalamwah kaenjoy kidogo. 🤣🤣 . mtu asikushiw any , songa na pace yako ! tunahama hadi na mitungi na kamba za nguo 🤣 ladies give your men time," he said.
The comedian's announcement has garnered attention and support from his fans, who have applauded his journey from humble beginnings to his current achievements.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke