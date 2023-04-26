Mummie Francie explains why she is not a job placement service

Mummie Francie, who now features on Radio 47, stated that the main reason she doesn't hook people up with jobs is that they may end up blaming her if they encounter a difficult manager.

She also added that employers might end up faulting her if, upon learning that the person she vouched for is ungrateful, they could blame her for recommending an unsuitable candidate.

“You could be a good person while your employer could not be kind to you then you blame me for your misfortunes.

"Alternatively, you could be an unkind person to your employer, and he or she ends up condemning me for referring you to them," Mummie Francie explained.

Despite sharing her stance on helping people secure jobs, Mummie Francie gave a disclaimer, stating that she understands the challenging times, but people should bear with her decision not to assist them.

Who is to blame for unemployment in Kenya?

Many Kenyan youths are unemployed, but who should be held responsible for the growing unemployment rate in the country?

In Kenya, there are many individuals who pursued multiple degrees with the hope of securing employment immediately after completing their studies, only to struggle for many years to find work.

For instance, Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza came to the aid of Samuel Meeme, who had been searching for employment for nine years despite having a degree.

Kawira met with Samuel in her office in January and promised him a job after he went viral for carrying a placard on his back while job hunting.

The big question, however, is whether people should resort to carrying placards displaying their qualifications in the hopes of securing employment.