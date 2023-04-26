The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mummie Francie explains why she is not a job placement service

Fabian Simiyu

TikTok star Mummie Francie has provided her own reasons for not assisting people in finding employment

Mummie Francie
Mummie Francie

TikTok star Mummie Francie has revealed that she doesn't help people land jobs, as she explained her reasons while responding to a fan who had requested her assistance in finding employment.

Recommended articles

Mummie Francie, who now features on Radio 47, stated that the main reason she doesn't hook people up with jobs is that they may end up blaming her if they encounter a difficult manager.

She also added that employers might end up faulting her if, upon learning that the person she vouched for is ungrateful, they could blame her for recommending an unsuitable candidate.

Mummie Francie and Mama Ida Odinga
Mummie Francie and Mama Ida Odinga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“You could be a good person while your employer could not be kind to you then you blame me for your misfortunes.

"Alternatively, you could be an unkind person to your employer, and he or she ends up condemning me for referring you to them," Mummie Francie explained.

Despite sharing her stance on helping people secure jobs, Mummie Francie gave a disclaimer, stating that she understands the challenging times, but people should bear with her decision not to assist them.

Billy Miya and Mummie Francie
Billy Miya and Mummie Francie Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Many Kenyan youths are unemployed, but who should be held responsible for the growing unemployment rate in the country?

In Kenya, there are many individuals who pursued multiple degrees with the hope of securing employment immediately after completing their studies, only to struggle for many years to find work.

For instance, Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza came to the aid of Samuel Meeme, who had been searching for employment for nine years despite having a degree.

Kawira met with Samuel in her office in January and promised him a job after he went viral for carrying a placard on his back while job hunting.

Samuel Meeme who went viral after hitting the streets with a placard appealing for a job meets. Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza on Friday, January 27. The Governor offered him a job after 9 years of tarmacking
Samuel Meeme who went viral after hitting the streets with a placard appealing for a job meets. Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza on Friday, January 27. The Governor offered him a job after 9 years of tarmacking Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Graduate who went viral after 9 years of tarmacking with 2 degrees saved

The big question, however, is whether people should resort to carrying placards displaying their qualifications in the hopes of securing employment.

It is worth noting that many Kenyans who have gone viral while job hunting have successfully landed employment.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mummie Francie explains why she is not a job placement service

Mummie Francie explains why she is not a job placement service

Maina Kageni recalls how Mum gifted her pastor Sh500K

Maina Kageni recalls how Mum gifted her pastor Sh500K

From wedding bells to hospital bed! Actor Vicky Muthiora's harrowing experience

From wedding bells to hospital bed! Actor Vicky Muthiora's harrowing experience

DJ Fatxo celebrates 27th birthday with pensive post

DJ Fatxo celebrates 27th birthday with pensive post

Oga Obinna exits Kiss 100 unexpectedly, here's why

Oga Obinna exits Kiss 100 unexpectedly, here's why

I couldn't keep up - Masauti opens up about dropping out of school in Form 2

I couldn't keep up - Masauti opens up about dropping out of school in Form 2

Tanasha Donna clashes with a fan over post on son Naseeb Jr's Instagram account

Tanasha Donna clashes with a fan over post on son Naseeb Jr's Instagram account

8 celebrities who gifted their spouses cars & houses

8 celebrities who gifted their spouses cars & houses

Emotions run high as Shorn Arwa relocates to UK [Video]

Emotions run high as Shorn Arwa relocates to UK [Video]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview