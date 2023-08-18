Why a 31-year-old lady tattooed Mike Sonko's face on her thighs

Speaking with a local media house on August 17, Maryanne Njoki, the woman behind the tattoo, shared the story behind her unconventional choice.

She explained the deep-rooted reasons that prompted her to permanently ink the former governor's face on her skin.

Maryanne Njoki - I tattooed Sonko as a sign of respect

Maryanne Njoki's tattoo of Mike Sonko's face is far from a fleeting trend. It's a personal statement, a tribute borne out of genuine respect and admiration for the former governor's efforts.

She emphasised that her decision was spurred by her admiration for Sonko's impactful work and his support for the underprivileged in society.

"I just love him for the way he helps people so I decided to tattoo him so that I can see him all the time. When I shower, I see him, when I wear shorts I see him. I love him a lot. I used Sh5,000, she said.

This isn't Maryanne's first venture into the world of tattoos. The mother of two already has tattoos that symbolise her deep affection for her children.

The Sonko tattoo, however, holds a distinct significance. Unlike other tattoos she has, she didn't share the Sonko tattoo on social media until prompted by the tattoo artist.

She maintains that her intention was not to garner public acclaim.

Why Maryanne is longing to meet Mike Sonko

Maryanne's wish is to meet Mike Sonko in person and offer him a heartfelt hug as a gesture of gratitude for his contributions.

"I was not even thinking of meeting him when I got the tattoo. I heard that he asked for my number. When I meet him, I would tell him that I love him for his work... If he accepts a hug when we meet I would be happy the ones who would talk let them talk... a tight one," she said.

This isn't the first time individuals have used tattoos as a means of expressing their profound admiration for their idols.

Mike sonko

In Kenya and globally, dedicated fans have taken this extraordinary step to showcase their devotion.