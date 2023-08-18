The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Why a 31-year-old lady tattooed Mike Sonko's face on her thighs

Lynet Okumu

A 31-year-old Murang'a lady confessed that she tattooed Mike Sonko's face on her thigh because of this one reason

From left: Maryanne Njoki' tattooed thighs & Mike Sonko
From left: Maryanne Njoki' tattooed thighs & Mike Sonko

In a gesture of admiration, a woman from Murang'a has boldly etched the face of former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, onto her thigh.

Speaking with a local media house on August 17, Maryanne Njoki, the woman behind the tattoo, shared the story behind her unconventional choice.

She explained the deep-rooted reasons that prompted her to permanently ink the former governor's face on her skin.

Maryanne Njoki the lady who tattooed Mike Sonko's face on her thighs
Maryanne Njoki the lady who tattooed Mike Sonko's face on her thighs Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Mike Sonko celebrates his adopted son

Maryanne Njoki's tattoo of Mike Sonko's face is far from a fleeting trend. It's a personal statement, a tribute borne out of genuine respect and admiration for the former governor's efforts.

She emphasised that her decision was spurred by her admiration for Sonko's impactful work and his support for the underprivileged in society.

"I just love him for the way he helps people so I decided to tattoo him so that I can see him all the time. When I shower, I see him, when I wear shorts I see him. I love him a lot. I used Sh5,000, she said.

Maryanne Njoki, shows off the thigh tattoo of Mike Sonko's face
Maryanne Njoki, shows off the thigh tattoo of Mike Sonko's face Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl

This isn't Maryanne's first venture into the world of tattoos. The mother of two already has tattoos that symbolise her deep affection for her children.

The Sonko tattoo, however, holds a distinct significance. Unlike other tattoos she has, she didn't share the Sonko tattoo on social media until prompted by the tattoo artist.

She maintains that her intention was not to garner public acclaim.

Maryanne Njoki, the lady who tattooed Mike Sonko's face on her thighs
Maryanne Njoki, the lady who tattooed Mike Sonko's face on her thighs Pulse Live Kenya

Maryanne's wish is to meet Mike Sonko in person and offer him a heartfelt hug as a gesture of gratitude for his contributions.

"I was not even thinking of meeting him when I got the tattoo. I heard that he asked for my number. When I meet him, I would tell him that I love him for his work... If he accepts a hug when we meet I would be happy the ones who would talk let them talk... a tight one," she said.

This isn't the first time individuals have used tattoos as a means of expressing their profound admiration for their idols.

Mike sonko
Mike sonko Mike sonko Pulse Live Kenya

In Kenya and globally, dedicated fans have taken this extraordinary step to showcase their devotion.

Some Kenyan celebrities, including Otile Brown, Diana Marua and Keranta have had their faces or names permanently inked onto their fans' skin.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

