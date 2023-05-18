The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Sonko celebrates his adopted son's new milestone

Amos Robi

Sonko recalls how critics doubted his intentions when he adpoted Gift and his younger brother, Baby Satrin.

Mike Sonko and his adopted son Gift Isinya
Mike Sonko and his adopted son Gift Isinya

Former Nairobi governor, Mike Sonko, has taken to social media to express his heartfelt celebration of his adopted son, Gift Osinya, as he marks his 22nd birthday.

Sonko, filled with pride, shared that Gift had grown rapidly and was currently a second-year student at Scott's Christian University.

Sonko reminisced about the challenging times 10 years ago, when critics doubted his intentions regarding Gift and his younger brother, Baby Satrin, who he had rescued from a hail of bullets fired by Al-Shabaab terrorists that tragically took their mother's life.

"You have really grown very fast and now a 2nd-year student at the Scott's Christian University. However, Ten years ago a big number of my critics thought I was just playing PR with you and your younger brother Baby Satrin whom you rescued from a hail of bullets from the al-Shabab terrorists who had shot dead your late mum," Sonko wrote.

Sonko adopted son Gift Osinya
Sonko adopted son Gift Osinya Governor Sonko gifts adopted son Gift Osinya brand new Mercedes Benz as he turns 19 (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The former Nairobi County boss vividly recalled the tears shed by Gift during their early days together as a family saying his doubters have been brought to shame.

"Today I tell the rest of the world that the devil is a liar for God wiped your tears with abundant happiness and love," read Sonko's post.

Addressing Gift directly, Sonko acknowledged him as a true blessing to their family. He extended his heartfelt wishes for Gift to experience life's greatest joy.

Sonko recognized the significance of the day, emphasizing the moment of immense joy and the remarkable milestone they were celebrating as a family.

Mike Sonko's adopted son Gift Isinya
Mike Sonko's adopted son Gift Isinya Mike Sonko's adopted son Gift Isinya Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko concluded his message with a prayer, invoking the protection and guidance of the God who saved Gift's life and that of his younger brother.

He drew inspiration from the biblical figures of Daniel, Meshack, and Abednego, asking that their God be a constant presence in Gift's life.

"I pray that the God of Daniel, Meshack, and Abednego who saved your life, and that of your younger brother, walks with you at all times," Sonko earnestly expressed.

Mike Sonko and his family
Mike Sonko and his family Mike Sonko and his family Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko wished Gift Osinya a happy birthday, encapsulating his love, pride, and appreciation for the remarkable young man Gift had become.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
