Muthoni Mukiri: How to successfully borrow money from your guy

Through a social media post on Tuesday, Muthoni stressed that ladies' financial well-being should not be solely dependent on their boyfriends or partners.

She believes that demanding money from a boyfriend can sometimes reveal a sense of entitlement and unrealistic expectations.

Muthoni Mukiri advises ladies to prioritise financial independence

The award-winning coach acknowledged that some women mistakenly assume that once they enter into a relationship, their partner's finances become theirs.

However, this misconception can lead to disappointment and may even set them up for mistreatment.

"If a man is helping to pay your bills and is giving you everything when you're dating then they can also start treating you very badly since he thinks he is giving you something you cannot give to yourself," she said.

She emphasised that the problem lies not in asking for financial assistance but in feeling entitled to it.

Relationships should not be based on financial obligations, and a man's primary role is not necessarily to take care of a woman's financial needs unless he willingly chooses to do so.

"The problem is not you asking him, the problem is you feeling entitled. The problem is thinking he owes you money. It is not his role to take care of you financially unless he wants to or volunteers to, it is not his primary work," she said.

Muthoni Mukiri: How to request for financial support from your guy

Muthoni Mukiri advises that if someone desires financial support from their partner, they should approach the matter without a sense of entitlement.

The key is to approach financial discussions with a partner as one would with a friend, without expecting them to fulfill every financial need.

She emphasised that fostering healthy financial dynamics in a relationship is a mutual responsibility.

"You can approach him as you would a friend without entitlement. We all need support from time to time and it’s okay to ask for support.

"Just tell him my business is struggling or am moving houses, in what way would you support me? Do this without any entitlement or feeling like he owes you money," she said.

