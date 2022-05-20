Mwalimu Rachel responds to allegations of holding Sailors Gang's Sh15M

In an explanation on her YouTube channel, Mwalimu Rachel distanced herself from the tribulations the members were facing noting that the group was blinded by short-term deals.

According to Mwalimu Rachel, the label that wanted to take over the group spoke to one of the members without even informing her and later demanded that she hands over all the works and rights of Gengetone group.

“The record label went behind our backs to one of the members, Peter, they lied to him with wild dreams, stipends, allowances which unfortunately Peter fell for and signed the deal,” she stated.

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career

Rachel described thetakeoverr by the label - which she did not mention by name - as having been hostile adding that she was being attacked from all fronts, by the group and the label that was taking over and even on social media,

The radio presenter said she re-channeled the reception of royalties from her account to that of Peter Miracle Baby adding that she still remunerated the group eight months after they signed the deal with another record label.

“If I had any ill intentions, it would have been seen from the very beginning, I would have still been receiving royalties from the streaming platforms but I gave their royalties despite the fallout,” she stated.

The MRX Media boss dismissed claims that she had locked the group out of Sh15 million noting that making the said amount of money was no easy job in the music industry.

Qoqos Juma in a recent interview said their former manager was good but remained adamant to release the group's YouTube channel.

The star further revealed that they have already reconciled with their former manager Mwalimu Rachel and they are now on talking terms.

