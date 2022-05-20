RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mwalimu Rachel responds to allegations of holding Sailors Gang's Sh15M

Authors:

Amos Robi

Mwalimu Rachel said the group was enticed by short term goodies and lost sight of the bigger picture

Mwalimu Rachel responds to claims by ex-sailor's gang member Qoqos Juma of detaining Sh15 million
Mwalimu Rachel responds to claims by ex-sailor's gang member Qoqos Juma of detaining Sh15 million

Radio presenter and former Sailors Gang manager Mwalimu Rachel has responded to allegations by Sailors Gang member Qoqos Juma that she refused to relinquish the group's YouTube channel when they parted ways.

Recommended articles

In an explanation on her YouTube channel, Mwalimu Rachel distanced herself from the tribulations the members were facing noting that the group was blinded by short-term deals.

According to Mwalimu Rachel, the label that wanted to take over the group spoke to one of the members without even informing her and later demanded that she hands over all the works and rights of Gengetone group.

“The record label went behind our backs to one of the members, Peter, they lied to him with wild dreams, stipends, allowances which unfortunately Peter fell for and signed the deal,” she stated.

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career
Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career Pulse Live Kenya

Rachel described thetakeoverr by the label - which she did not mention by name - as having been hostile adding that she was being attacked from all fronts, by the group and the label that was taking over and even on social media,

The radio presenter said she re-channeled the reception of royalties from her account to that of Peter Miracle Baby adding that she still remunerated the group eight months after they signed the deal with another record label.

“If I had any ill intentions, it would have been seen from the very beginning, I would have still been receiving royalties from the streaming platforms but I gave their royalties despite the fallout,” she stated.

Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career
Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career Sailors Gang's Qoqos Juma in tears, accuses management of messing up their music career Pulse Live Kenya

The MRX Media boss dismissed claims that she had locked the group out of Sh15 million noting that making the said amount of money was no easy job in the music industry.

Qoqos Juma in a recent interview said their former manager was good but remained adamant to release the group's YouTube channel.

The star further revealed that they have already reconciled with their former manager Mwalimu Rachel and they are now on talking terms.

Mwalimu Rachel and Sailors
Mwalimu Rachel and Sailors Mwalimu Rachel and Sailors Pulse Live Kenya

“Kenya artists suffer a lot because the government doesn’t even care about them. We still hang out together but unfortunately, we can’t release music as a group,” the singer noted.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mwalimu Rachel responds to allegations of holding Sailors Gang's Sh15M

Mwalimu Rachel responds to allegations of holding Sailors Gang's Sh15M

Bien speaks on possible damages Azimio will pay them as compensation

Bien speaks on possible damages Azimio will pay them as compensation

Jalango's staffer issues demand after Bien used him in a meme

Jalango's staffer issues demand after Bien used him in a meme

How the exclusive premiere of Serah Teshna's new series Igiza went down [Photos]

How the exclusive premiere of Serah Teshna's new series Igiza went down [Photos]

Anerlisa Muigai breaks silence on viral auctioneering drama reported at her house

Anerlisa Muigai breaks silence on viral auctioneering drama reported at her house

VDJ Jones explains why Gengetone artistes don't survive in the music industry

VDJ Jones explains why Gengetone artistes don't survive in the music industry

Late Osinachi doesn’t sing ‘Ekweme’ at night from the mortuary; Hospital debunks claim

Late Osinachi doesn’t sing ‘Ekweme’ at night from the mortuary; Hospital debunks claim

DaBaby had to ‘pay the whole airport’ in Nigeria in order to leave

DaBaby had to ‘pay the whole airport’ in Nigeria in order to leave

Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'

Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'

Trending

Copyright Board highlights specific law Raila's Azimio violated in Sauti Sol complaint

ODM Party Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

Sauti Sol loses over 2K subscribers over standoff with Raila's Azimio

Juma Jux gets cosy with Huddah Monroe in 'Simuachi' video

Juma Jux pours his heart out to Huddah Monroe in 'Simuachi' video

Rudini haraka - Ezekiel Mutua orders those unsubscribing from Sauti Sol's YouTube

Ezekiel Mutua comes to rescue of Raila’s Azimio over possible law suit by Sauti Sol