Former KTN News anchors reflect on station’s impact on their careers after closure

Kenya's media landscape has recently been shaken by the announcement that KTN News, the country's first 24-hour news channel, has closed and merged with KTN Home.

This news has stirred emotions among the station's staff and former employees, many of whom have taken to social media to express their sentiments.

Among those reflecting on the station’s legacy are notable figures like Zubeida Kananu Koome, Michelle Ngele Odhiambo, and Brian George Otieno, each of whom shared their personal journeys with KTN News.

Zubeida Koome's journey at KTN News

Zubeida Koome, an editor and news anchor at KTN News, took a poignant trip down memory lane, recalling the channel’s launch on 11 July 2015.

Zubeida Kananu Koome Pulse Live Kenya

She fondly remembered anchoring the first bulletin, an experience that was both unexpected and monumental.

“That day will forever be engraved in my heart. I had the honour of anchoring the first bulletin. Many doubted us, laughing at the idea of sustaining a 24-hour news channel,” she reminisced.

Despite the scepticism, KTN News quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of Kenya’s top news channels.

For Zubeida, the station was more than just a workplace; it was a platform that nurtured her career and solidified her passion for journalism.

“KTN News will forever be dear to me, our baby, the platform that made me who I am today,” she added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Michelle Ngele Odhiambo's experience at KTN News

Michelle Ngele Odhiambo, another prominent face at KTN News, expressed her gratitude for the opportunities and experiences she gained during her time at the station.

“Grateful for the lessons, the stories, and the incredible team that felt like family. From breaking stories to unforgettable moments, every experience has been a stepping stone in my growth,” Michelle reflected.

While the station’s screen may go dark, she believes that its impact on her career and the media landscape will endure.

Brian George Otieno - Mourning the loss of a legacy

Brian George Otieno, who began his media career at KTN News, shared his sadness at the station’s closure.

He credited the Standard Media Academy and KTN News for shaping his journey in television, despite not having a media major during his undergraduate studies.

“I cry for the young talent that will lose jobs and join a numerous despondent lot in our country!” Brian lamented, highlighting the broader implications of the closure.

NTV journalist Brian George Otieno during his days at KTN Pulse Live Kenya

