Former KTN News anchors reflect on station’s impact on their careers after closure

Amos Robi

The decision to close KTN News and KTN Farmers TV is seen as part of a broader strategy by the Standard Group to streamline operations and cut costs

Michelle Ngele, Brian George Otieno and Zubeida Kananu Koome
  • KTN News, Kenya's first 24-hour news channel, has closed and merged with KTN Home
  • Zubeida Koome, an editor and news anchor, fondly recalled the channel's launch and its impact on her career
  • Michelle Ngele Odhiambo expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences gained at KTN News

Kenya's media landscape has recently been shaken by the announcement that KTN News, the country's first 24-hour news channel, has closed and merged with KTN Home.

This news has stirred emotions among the station's staff and former employees, many of whom have taken to social media to express their sentiments.

Among those reflecting on the station’s legacy are notable figures like Zubeida Kananu Koome, Michelle Ngele Odhiambo, and Brian George Otieno, each of whom shared their personal journeys with KTN News.

Zubeida Koome, an editor and news anchor at KTN News, took a poignant trip down memory lane, recalling the channel’s launch on 11 July 2015.

Zubeida Kananu Koome
She fondly remembered anchoring the first bulletin, an experience that was both unexpected and monumental.

“That day will forever be engraved in my heart. I had the honour of anchoring the first bulletin. Many doubted us, laughing at the idea of sustaining a 24-hour news channel,” she reminisced.

Despite the scepticism, KTN News quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of Kenya’s top news channels.

For Zubeida, the station was more than just a workplace; it was a platform that nurtured her career and solidified her passion for journalism.

“KTN News will forever be dear to me, our baby, the platform that made me who I am today,” she added.

KTN Swahili news anchor and president of Kenya Editor's Guild, Zubeida Kananu
Michelle Ngele Odhiambo, another prominent face at KTN News, expressed her gratitude for the opportunities and experiences she gained during her time at the station.

“Grateful for the lessons, the stories, and the incredible team that felt like family. From breaking stories to unforgettable moments, every experience has been a stepping stone in my growth,” Michelle reflected.

While the station’s screen may go dark, she believes that its impact on her career and the media landscape will endure.

Former KTN anchor Michelle Ngele
Former KTN anchor Michelle Ngele ece-auto-gen

Brian George Otieno, who began his media career at KTN News, shared his sadness at the station’s closure.

He credited the Standard Media Academy and KTN News for shaping his journey in television, despite not having a media major during his undergraduate studies.

“I cry for the young talent that will lose jobs and join a numerous despondent lot in our country!” Brian lamented, highlighting the broader implications of the closure.

NTV journalist Brian George Otieno during his days at KTN
He mourned the loss of the legacy that KTN News represented, especially as the first private media station in Kenya.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
