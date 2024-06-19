Mwende Macharia's father finds joy in promise she kept for her late mother

Radio Presenter Mwende Macharia has touched hearts with her tribute to her father, celebrating their bond and the promise she continues to keep for her late mother.

In a social media post, Mwende shared her journey of fulfilling a vow made during one of the most challenging times of her life.

"Living the days we used to dream of with my dad..my favourite man. I lost my mom when I was 16 years old, and during her burial, I promised her that I would take care of my dad. I still keep the promise," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwende's words are a testament to the deep love and respect she has for her father, who has been her rock and guiding light.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her post beautifully captures the essence of their relationship and the strength they draw from each other.

A promise made, a promise kept

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a parent is one of the most profound losses one can experience, especially at a young age.

Mwende's promise to her mother to take care of her father speaks volumes about her character and the values instilled in her.

Despite the pain of her loss, she found strength in her commitment to her family.

"He taught me how to stand my ground, he raised a queen. He is the best dad," Mwende shared.

Mwende Macharia's father is present for his daughter and his grandchildren as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwende Macharia is a mother of two with the father of her firstborn son being J Blessing. Mwende Macharia has never revealed the name or identity of her secondborn's father.

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

In a 2018 interview with Parents Magazine, Macharia opened up about how she part ways with the father of her son, producer and director J Blessing.

Macharia said that their relationship had been serious, and that Blessing had visited her parent’s upcountry home at the coast as the pair planned to wed.

ADVERTISEMENT