ADVERTISEMENT
Mwende Macharia's father finds joy in promise she kept for her late mother

Amos Robi

Mwende's father has been a pivotal figure in her life, imparting wisdom and strength that have shaped her into the person she is today

Mwende Macharia and her father
Mwende Macharia and her father
  • Mwende expressed deep love and respect for her father, who has been her rock and guiding light
  • Mwende's father is present for not just his daughter but for his grandchildren as well
  • Losing her mother at a young age, Mwende found strength in her commitment to her family

Radio Presenter Mwende Macharia has touched hearts with her tribute to her father, celebrating their bond and the promise she continues to keep for her late mother.

In a social media post, Mwende shared her journey of fulfilling a vow made during one of the most challenging times of her life.

"Living the days we used to dream of with my dad..my favourite man. I lost my mom when I was 16 years old, and during her burial, I promised her that I would take care of my dad. I still keep the promise," she wrote.

Mwende's words are a testament to the deep love and respect she has for her father, who has been her rock and guiding light.

Mwende Macharia and her father
Mwende Macharia and her father Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mwende Macharia defends decision to put Azziad on the spot during live radio show

Her post beautifully captures the essence of their relationship and the strength they draw from each other.

Losing a parent is one of the most profound losses one can experience, especially at a young age.

Mwende's promise to her mother to take care of her father speaks volumes about her character and the values instilled in her.

Despite the pain of her loss, she found strength in her commitment to her family.

"He taught me how to stand my ground, he raised a queen. He is the best dad," Mwende shared.

Mwende Macharia's father is present for his daughter and his grandchildren as well.

Mwende Macharia is a mother of two with the father of her firstborn son being J Blessing. Mwende Macharia has never revealed the name or identity of her secondborn's father.

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia
Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Surprise as Mwende Macharia posts son's dad in 10th birthday celebration [Photo]

In a 2018 interview with Parents Magazine, Macharia opened up about how she part ways with the father of her son, producer and director J Blessing.

Macharia said that their relationship had been serious, and that Blessing had visited her parent’s upcountry home at the coast as the pair planned to wed.

In the interview, she revealed that by the time she was expecting their son, their relationship was on a downward spiral.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
