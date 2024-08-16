The sports category has moved to a new website.

Radio Maisha celebrates 14 years with new ultra-modern studio [Videos]

Amos Robi

Radio Maisha was established in 2010 to match the success of its newspaper and television counterparts.

Radio Maisha Breakfast show crew
  • Studios are equipped for high-quality visual content and multimedia experiences
  • Standard Media Group facing challenges with recent retrenchment of over 300 employees
  • New Group CEO Marion Gathoga Mwangi expresses cautious optimism for the future

Standard Media Group radio station Radio Maisha has marked its 14th anniversary with the unveiling of new state-of-the-art studios.

The celebrations, held at the Standard Group offices, were not only a milestone for the station but also a step towards enhancing its offerings in a rapidly evolving media environment.

The newly unveiled audio-visual studios place Radio Maisha in the same league as its sister stations Vybz Radio and Spice FM, both of which have already embraced the audio-visual broadcasting trend.

These modern studios are equipped to deliver high-quality visual content, reflecting the growing demand for multimedia experiences in radio broadcasting.

READ: Former KTN News anchors reflect on station’s impact on their careers after closure

The breakfast show team was the first to experience the new facilities, with popular personalities Eric Omondi and Jua Cali gracing the shows.

The station was established in 2010 with the aim of matching the success of its newspaper and television counterparts.

While the anniversary celebrations highlight Radio Maisha’s achievements, they also come at a challenging time for the Standard Media Group.

The company recently announced the retrenchment of over 300 employees as part of a broader cost-cutting measure.

This move is in response to a difficult operating environment, where shifting media consumption trends and rapid technological advancements have exerted significant pressure on traditional media houses.

In line with this restructuring, the company has also initiated the shutdown of KTN News and KTN Farmers TV, marking a significant shift in its operations.

Standard Group shuts down KTN News, the company's 24-hour news channel
READ: Standard Media Group lays off 300 employees

Marion Gathoga Mwangi, the new Group Chief Executive Officer, has taken the helm during these turbulent times.

In an interview with Spice FM, she expressed cautious optimism about the future of the media house, despite the ongoing financial struggles.

"The pressure is there. I am with everyone and appreciate everyone who has delivered despite all those challenges. I bring a lot of goodwill, and the problem has been clearly defined, and it's not on the employees or the stakeholders too," Mwangi stated.

She acknowledged the stiff competition in the media industry and the need for strategic adjustments to navigate the current landscape.

New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi
READ: Inside the 26-year career of Standard Group's new CEO, Marion Gathoga-Mwangi

Despite the hurdles, Mwangi remains committed to turning around the fortunes of the Standard Media Group, with a focus on leveraging its strengths in the ever-changing media sector.

