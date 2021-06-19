An excited Mwende took to Instagram sharing the news in a beautiful message.

“Oh my it's a beautiful feeling 🥰🥰! Mom of two boys! All glory be to God! #MamaBoiz #Blessings #QueenOftheAirwaves”

Mwende Macharia welcomes second baby boy Pulse Live Kenya

Exquisite Baby Shower

The self-proclaimed Queen of The Airwaves had in May 2021 been treated to an exquisite Baby shower ahead of her delivery date.

Among those who graced the baby shower were; Radio Jambo’s Massswe Japanni, Lucia Musau, Mwalimu Rachel, Gabriella Martin, Freshiah Irungu, Lillian Maundu, Rose Kiseli, just but to mention a few.

How Mwende Macharia’s Baby Shower went down in Photos Pulse Live Kenya

Pregnancy Announcement

“Joy unspeakable ❤️. After 7 years,I am mom again," wrote an elated Mwende in April, announcing that she was expectant.

Mwende shares her son with producer J.Blessing, to whom she was previously engaged.

The two broke up at a time when she was expecting Champion.