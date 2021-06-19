RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mwende Macharia welcomes second baby boy

Dorothy Michieka

Congratulations, Mwende!

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia has welcomed her second baby boy.

An excited Mwende took to Instagram sharing the news in a beautiful message.

Oh my it's a beautiful feeling 🥰🥰! Mom of two boys! All glory be to God! #MamaBoiz #Blessings #QueenOftheAirwaves

Exquisite Baby Shower

The self-proclaimed Queen of The Airwaves had in May 2021 been treated to an exquisite Baby shower ahead of her delivery date.

Among those who graced the baby shower were; Radio Jambo’s Massswe Japanni, Lucia Musau, Mwalimu Rachel, Gabriella Martin, Freshiah Irungu, Lillian Maundu, Rose Kiseli, just but to mention a few.

Pregnancy Announcement

“Joy unspeakable ❤️. After 7 years,I am mom again," wrote an elated Mwende in April, announcing that she was expectant.

She already has a son, Champion, who was born in 2013.

Mwende shares her son with producer J.Blessing, to whom she was previously engaged.

The two broke up at a time when she was expecting Champion.

She has however not yet shared pictures of the baby.

Dorothy Michieka

