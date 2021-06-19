Mwende Macharia welcomes second baby boy
Congratulations, Mwende!
An excited Mwende took to Instagram sharing the news in a beautiful message.
“Oh my it's a beautiful feeling 🥰🥰! Mom of two boys! All glory be to God! #MamaBoiz #Blessings #QueenOftheAirwaves”
Exquisite Baby Shower
The self-proclaimed Queen of The Airwaves had in May 2021 been treated to an exquisite Baby shower ahead of her delivery date.
Among those who graced the baby shower were; Radio Jambo’s Massswe Japanni, Lucia Musau, Mwalimu Rachel, Gabriella Martin, Freshiah Irungu, Lillian Maundu, Rose Kiseli, just but to mention a few.
Pregnancy Announcement
“Joy unspeakable ❤️. After 7 years,I am mom again," wrote an elated Mwende in April, announcing that she was expectant.
She already has a son, Champion, who was born in 2013.
Mwende shares her son with producer J.Blessing, to whom she was previously engaged.
The two broke up at a time when she was expecting Champion.
She has however not yet shared pictures of the baby.
