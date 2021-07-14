My Ex slept with another man without Protection- Shouts Willy Paul

An angry Pozze made the revelation on Tuesday, via a short video on his Instagram, pointing out that the cheating behavior from his ex-girlfriend is the inspiration behind his new song #Heartbreak featuring Alaine Singa.

He also mentioned that the act really broke his heart to a point of contemplating suicide.

“My ex had unprotected with another man. THIS IS THE REASON I WROTE #HEARTBREAK WITH ALAINE.

MY EX HAD UNPROTECTED SEX WITH ANOTHER MAN, THAT REALLY BROKE MY HEART. I ALMOST KILLED MYSELF. IMAGINE KUPATA CELLS ZA MWANAUME MWENZAKO KWA BIBI YAKO? TO DATE BADO NAUMIA. AND THAT IS WHY I TEAMED UP WITH ALAINE TO BRING YOU #HEARTBREAK

ITS A SHORT FILM THAT COST ME $ 100,000

THE VIDEO WAS SHOT IN USA 🇺🇸” wrote Willy Paul.

Willy Paul released the song #Heartbreak amidst claims that someone hacked into his YouTube channel and leaked the song online.

“This is not clout, I'm very Disappointed! Someone hacked my YouTube account at 2am and released my song x Alaine. This is so wrong and whoever did it will be dealt with the right way” said Willy.

The description on the video says; “this song touches on real life issues. Talks about marriages and what normal couples go through”.

The #HeartBreak video was directed by director Chastity Corset in the US.

However, a section found it hard to believe Willy Paul, arguing that he was clout chasing with the claims in order to push his new song. So the question is, Do you believe the claims made by Pozee?

Currently, Willy Paul is trending at number one on YouTube with his song Lenga featuring Size 8. The song was uploaded on the platform on July 9, 2021 and already have clocked over 1 million views within 5 days.