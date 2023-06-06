The sports category has moved to a new website.

My bazuu bazenga - Mary Kilobi showers Atwoli with love in Switzerland

Lynet Okumu

Mary Kilobi celebrates her husband Francis Atwoli as he turns 74 years

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli & his wife Mary Kilobi in Switzerland
Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli & his wife Mary Kilobi in Switzerland

Journalist Mary Kilobi has celebrated his husband, Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli's 74th birthday in style

The two are currently in Geneva Switzerland, where Atwoli was unanimously elected as the Vice Chairperson of the Workers' Group of the International Labour Conference (ILC).

Mary made sure to remind everyone that it was a remarkable day for her beloved husband.

Through a social media post, she showered Atwoli with praise and affection, expressing her wishes for his lifelong happiness and success.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli & his wife Mary kilobi in Switzerland
Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli & his wife Mary kilobi in Switzerland Pulse Live Kenya

Her heartfelt message conveyed her wishes for his happiness, health, and protection from adversities.

"Today is My Prince Charming's Birthday. May you grow younger, yes younger and more younger everyday Franco. I wish you happiness and an extremely long life of good health and pure bliss.

"May God watch over you and divinely protect you with his blood from the Evil one and may He fight your all your battles fiercely! Happy birthday my Bazuu Bazenga," Mary Kilobi wrote.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli
Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

Since their marriage in 2018, this power couple has demonstrated a deep commitment to each other, even amidst their demanding schedules. They have captured the hearts of many with their unwavering love and affection.

Despite their professional responsibilities, Kilobi and Atwoli prioritize spending quality time together.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli
Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli Pulse Live Kenya

Whether it's indulging in a luxurious cruise ship vacation, enjoying live band performances, or unwinding in Atwoli's beach house, they have consistently set the bar high for couple goals, providing Kenyans with relationship inspiration.

Atwoli attributes much of his well-being to his devoted wife, Kilobi. He acknowledges her unwavering support and praises her for taking care of him in every aspect.

From ensuring his appearance is impeccable to managing his affairs and dietary needs, Kilobi plays a significant role in Atwoli's life, enabling him to focus on his responsibilities and pursuits.

