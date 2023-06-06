My bazuu bazenga - Mary Kilobi showers Atwoli with love in Switzerland

The two are currently in Geneva Switzerland, where Atwoli was unanimously elected as the Vice Chairperson of the Workers' Group of the International Labour Conference (ILC).

Mary made sure to remind everyone that it was a remarkable day for her beloved husband.

Through a social media post, she showered Atwoli with praise and affection, expressing her wishes for his lifelong happiness and success.

Mary's heartfelt birthday wish for Atwoli as he turns 73 years

Her heartfelt message conveyed her wishes for his happiness, health, and protection from adversities.

"Today is My Prince Charming's Birthday. May you grow younger, yes younger and more younger everyday Franco. I wish you happiness and an extremely long life of good health and pure bliss.

"May God watch over you and divinely protect you with his blood from the Evil one and may He fight your all your battles fiercely! Happy birthday my Bazuu Bazenga," Mary Kilobi wrote.

How Atwoli & Kilobi cherishes precious moments amidst busy schedules

Since their marriage in 2018, this power couple has demonstrated a deep commitment to each other, even amidst their demanding schedules. They have captured the hearts of many with their unwavering love and affection.

Despite their professional responsibilities, Kilobi and Atwoli prioritize spending quality time together.

Whether it's indulging in a luxurious cruise ship vacation, enjoying live band performances, or unwinding in Atwoli's beach house, they have consistently set the bar high for couple goals, providing Kenyans with relationship inspiration.

Kilobi's important role in Atwoli's life

Atwoli attributes much of his well-being to his devoted wife, Kilobi. He acknowledges her unwavering support and praises her for taking care of him in every aspect.