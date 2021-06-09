Mary Kilobi responds to reports of Atwoli’s secret marriage

Sources close to Kilobi, who is still at the Coast, told Pulse Live that the couple was shocked by the allegations, dismissing them as propaganda.

“Atwoli has nothing to hide so the claims are completely false. They [Kilobi and Atwoli] are still enjoying a good time in Coast,” our reliable source explained.

Pulse Live also exclusively learned that a photo doing rounds on social media, purported to be that of Atwoli’s alleged new catch, is actually of Mary Kilobi.

“Huyu dem wa 23-year-old Msomali au sijui Jamila Mbugua si ametesa Jameni? Watu hawalali!🤣. Mkimuona salimia yeye sana. Nitamtafuta tujadiliane (This 23 year old has really become an internet sensation and people are losing sleep over it. If you see her pass my regards, I'll look for her so we can discuss),” Kilobi said.

“Salamu tutafikisha...swali ni pepo hufikishiwaje salamu? (We will deliver your greetings but the challenge is that she is a ghost),” State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena chimed.

Atwoli’s birthday celebration

The COTU Secretary General travelled to Mawe Resort in Watamu, Kilifi to celebrate his 72nd birthday.

He was accompanied by his wife, son and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa where they took a yacht trip in the Indian Ocean.

“May I take this opportunity to say a big thank you for all your warm birthday wishes. Sincere gratitude to my wife Mary Atwoli, Waziri Eugene Wamalwa and my son Philipo who took me on a yacht trip around the Indian Ocean,” Atwoli posted.

Despite being on vacation, new technology enables the COTU boss one to work remotely.

On Monday, he addressed the 109th official opening session of the virtual International Labour Conference (ILC) during which he called for global solidarity in developing a comprehensive Covid-19 response strategy that guarantees equity and access to vaccines and jobs.