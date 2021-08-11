My sister was Brutally murdered - Anerlisa Muigai insists on Tecra’s Death

On Wednesday, Ms Muigai said that the late Tecra broke one of the hardest bone in the human body, something that could only be caused by a serious car accident or being hit by a heavy object.

The Nero Company CEO, went on to explain that her sister was always aware of what was happening around her and by that fact, she will never get over her untimely death.

Anerlisa Muigai with late Sister Tecra Pulse Live Kenya

Anerlisa's Take

“Btw shit I will never get over is my sister’s death because I’m sure she did not fall on the staircase…One thing people are not aware is that she was broken the hardest in a human body. That Bone can only be broken by 3 things,

1. Serious car accident

2. Somebody using an object on you.

My sister was very sober and even if she drunk she was very aware of what was happening, she never got to the point where she was unconscious.

So to go straight to the point, “My sister was brutally Murdered” Period” wrote Anerlisa Muigai.

Anerlisa went on to offer free directing of a movie that will have the title; “An innocent girl Vs a Murder”

“I miss you so much”

Any Movie Director with the title an innocent girl Vs a Murder’ reach me out. I will direct if for free” said Ms Muigai.

Anerlisa Muigai's post Pulse Live Kenya

The Doctor’s Narration

Anerlisa’s statement come at a time, government pathologist Johansen Odiwuor had concurred with other doctors that, a staircase fall could not have caused the injuries Tecra sustained.

On July 14, 2021, Odiwuor said that the victim (Tecra) possibly died from being hit by a blunt object as well as a possible fall.

“In the case of Tecra, the only major injury was on the head, with a minor bruise on the left upper arm and on the knees. As expected there should have been abrasions and bruises on other parts of the body or even possibly a fracture on the legs and arms,” government pathologist Johansen Odiwuor said,

He said there was a skull fracture at the left temporal bone extended leading to the base of the skull. Thus indicating the injuries were unlikely to have been caused by a single impact.

Anerlisa Muigai's post Pulse Live Kenya

On May 2nd 2021 Anerlisa paid tribute to her late sister with a post that reads;

“Last Year a Day Like Today, My Sister Took Her Last Breathe. Please Let's Send Tecra Some Good Energy By Commenting With Any Of These Emojis 🌹❤😇🤍🙏🏽🕊. May You Continue Resting In Peace My Dear Sister. I Miss You Very Much 🕊❤🕊❤”

Tecra’s Death

Tecra’s death was announced by Keroche Breweries where she worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director on May 2nd 2020.

She died while with her boyfriend Omar Lali and the circumstances leading to her death are still under investigation.

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

The Promise

On November 9, 2020, the Keroche Heiress disclosed that she made a promise to her family that she will to lose weight, until she looks like her late sister Tecra Muigai.

She mentioned that everybody in her family misses Tecra and she has worked on her body weight, so that when they look at her, they see a replica of the late Tecra.