Anerlisa Muigai honours late sister Tecra's Muigai on her first death anniversary

In a post, Anerlisa said she misses her sister and asked her fans to join her in honouring her sister’s memory.

“Last Year a Day Like Today, My Sister Took Her Last Breathe. Please Let's Send Tecra Some Good Energy By Commenting With Any Of These Emojis 🌹❤😇🤍🙏🏽🕊. May You Continue Resting In Peace My Dear Sister. I Miss You Very Much 🕊❤🕊❤”

Tecra’s Death

Tecra’s death was announced by Keroche Breweries where she worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director.

She died while with her boyfriend Omar Lali and the circumstances leading to her death are still under investigation.

On May 5th, 2020, Tecra’s postmortem was postponed for a second time with government pathologist Johansen Oduor explaining that police investigators needed more time before the autopsy was conducted.

Tecra hated being in the limelight

In February 2020, Anerlisa Muigai disclosed to her fans through her social media that the sister hated being in the limelight, and that was why she never shared any of her pictures.