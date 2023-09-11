Nadia Mukami escapes unhurt after her car rammed into another vehicle

While narrating what happened on September 10, Nadia first thanked God for keeping her alive after she was involved in a road accident.

She continued by saying that her day was further complicated by a spiritual attack, as she revealed that both she and some of her team members were involved in separate road accidents simultaneously, despite being in different locations.

Singer Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

"So we got into an accident, we were in two different places headed in the same direction. and the accident happened at the same time. How weird is that?" Nadia inquired.

Nadia said that they narrowly escaped death and mentioned that they would have died if they had collided with a trailer.

Despite crashing into a smaller car, she emphasised that the impact was severe.

On the other hand, Nadia stated that she couldn't say much about the other individual involved in the accident out of respect for his family.

However, she did reveal that he is in critical condition, and she struggled to find words to describe his state.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the end, she expressed relief at being able to go home that night and reunite with her son.

Celebs who survived road accidents in 2023

In 2023, several celebrities have expressed their gratitude to the Almighty after surviving road accidents that claimed the lives of others.

Singer Mr. Seed is a fortunate man after surviving a gruesome road accident on his way to Nanyuki in April.

Unfortunately, some of his family members lost their lives in the same accident, according to his wife Nimo Gachuiri.

Nimo shared that she still can't believe Mr. Seed is alive, as the entire ordeal left her scared after experiencing everything firsthand.

Pulse Live Kenya

Bongo Flava music sensation Juma Jux and his team narrowly escaped a potentially disastrous car accident on Friday, September 1, while en route to a concert.

The incident occurred when a Coaster-type vehicle experienced brake failure, causing it to lose control and collide with the vehicle they were traveling in.

Jux's manager, Raymond Maziku, provided an update on the situation, revealing that fortunately, only one person was injured in the accident and was promptly taken to the hospital.