ADVERTISEMENT
1 injured as Juma Jux & Ommy Dimpoz survive road accident

Amos Robi

One person was injured in the accident and was rushed to hospital for treatment

Juma Jux and Ommy Dimpoz involved in car accident

Bongoflava music sensation Juma Jux and his team narrowly escaped a potentially disastrous car accident on Friday, September 1, while en route to a concert.

The incident occurred when a Coaster-type vehicle experienced brake failure, causing it to lose control and collide with the vehicle they were travelling in.

Jux's manager, Raymond Maziku, provided an update on the situation, revealing that fortunately, only one person was injured in the accident and was promptly taken to the hospital.

However, the rest of the team, including Juma Jux himself, emerged from the incident unscathed and with high spirits, determined to carry on with their preparations for the upcoming show scheduled for Saturday.

Expressing his gratitude for surviving the accident, Juma Jux shared his thoughts, "Today is my birthday, and I have survived a very serious accident while I was with Ommy Dimpoz.

"I am thankful to the Almighty that my people and my entire team are safe. Only one person has been taken to the hospital, but I believe, by the grace of God, they will be safe!"

The incident, which took place on Jux's birthday, could have turned into a tragic event, but their fortune and the safety of the team have been nothing short of miraculous.

As a glimpse of the aftermath showed, the vehicle involved in the collision sustained slight damage on the side.

Tanzanian music sensations, Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux, experienced a terrifying moment when the elevator they were using suddenly got stuck.

Accompanied by their security team and crew, the stars found themselves trapped for several anxious minutes, desperately seeking a way out.

Amid murmurs and confusion, the group weighed their options inside the elevator, unsure of what action to take.

As tension escalated, the lights unexpectedly went out, intensifying their fear and prompting them to shout for help. In the darkness, they relied on their phone flashlights to navigate the confined space.

Feeling the urgency of the situation, they made frantic calls seeking immediate assistance, well aware that the oxygen in the elevator was gradually depleting.

Diamond urged building owners to conduct frequent repairs and inspections to prevent similar potentially life-threatening encounters.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
