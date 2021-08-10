Photos shared on Instagram by Wahu, captures the happenings at the Birthday party that was put together to celebrate Nyakio for turning 8 years.

Nameless & Wahu holds an exquisite party for daughter as she turns 8 [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

An excited Wahu penned down a beautiful message to her young daughter that reads;

“At the around the time of this post (11:30pm) in 2013, my little Nyakio was born 🥰🥰🥰🥰

If she'd waited just half an hour more she would have shared a birthday with her Papa 😁 but she was like eschus....I'm not here to share my shine with anybody! 😄😄😄.

Thank you all for the outpouring of love and well wishes! My Nyakio had a lovely day at the Village Market trampoline park @ozone.vm with a few of her friends. (Check out my stories!) Hiyo kuruka ruka my friends ni gym!! I don't know how they do it for so long non stop 😄😄. (Highly recommend this place for a birthday) -

Thank you all for the messages, cards, comments, of love 💕❣️. We truly appreciate you all. And thank you to all the wonderful service providers who made the day so memorable!” shared Wahu.

Nameless also wished his daughter a Happy Birthday with a message that says;

“May your free spirit always shine bright onto this world .. may your sensitive nature guide you in the right direction... I love you and I am here to keep cheering you on!! 💪🏾😊♥️♥️♥️. Happy birthday princess! Fam help me wish our kaLastBorn 😜 a happy birthday Manze, she turns 8today🙏🏿😊.. she is sooo excited !😊😊🙏🏿🙏🏿...#MyPrideAndJoy #KioTurns8 #OurDiva #LeoBabiesRock #BabaGalz”.

On August 10, Wahu also jot down message to her hubby Nameless, reflecting on the 20 plus, birthdays’ they have celebrated together as a couple.

“Alililililiiiii!!!!! Guess who's birthday it is today!!!!!!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😍💖

Happiest birthday to my Head of Home!!! @namelesskenya Looking at all the 20+ birthdays of yours we've celebrated, I've really seen you grow in more ways than one. I love the you that you are now, and can't wait to see what lies ahead on your life's journey! You are an amazing man....not perfect ....(uto tu moods twako saa zingine 🙄🙄🤦🏿‍♀️😅) but who's perfect anyway....

Fam, please join me in wishing this extremely talented, trail blazing music icon, a mentor to many, father of my children and the love of my life...an extremely happy and blessed birthday today . Love you babe 💘💘” reads the message.

Tumi Mathenge wrote “Happy birthday Daddd❤️ i love you soo much❤️❤️ @namelesskenya :))”