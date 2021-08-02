Nameless’ classy response after fan wished he would have died instead of E-sir

Nameless said that he also doesn’t know why E-sir had to die that day, while explaining that normally her doesn’t give such mean comments attention.

The Nasinzia hit-maker said that despite the fan wishing death upon him, he also wonders how life would be like if E-sir was still alive.

“Every so often I see a comment and wonder if I should respond...I rarely do but sometimes I choose to respond .. this was my response .....

"I really debated about if I should answer this comment. However I will answer even if I think you could have phrased it better🤨😊 ..so here goes...first, I really don't know why Esir had to die that day 😔, I also wonder how it would be like if he was alive, I don't know , I just do my best with what I have in the same way i know he would have done his best if it was him in my shoes” said Nameless in Part.

The Mean comment Pulse Live Kenya

He went on to note that they had different strengths but sure that E-sir is proud of him wherever he is.

“We had different strengths so I know his impact would be different but meaningful in it's own way. I know for a fact if he ( Esir) is watching me he is proud of my journey because he knew what I was all about.😊🙏🏿💯.” He added.

Addressing allegations of sharing his private life in order to remain relevant, Nameless said;

On the issue of sharing more about our journey than before ,this is because me and Wahu are at a stage in life we want to share some of what we have learnt along the way, for someone who is interested to learn something from our marriage and/or music journey and hopefully live a more effective life ... We are in the halftime stage of life so where we are Reflecting on alot about our first half of life, questioning and adjusting our different world views so that we live more effectively”.

He also mentioned that not everyone will love what they do but that doesn’t not stop him and his wife from sharing their journey.

“Through capturing and sharing this part of our life journey, we know that someone can learn something from it.🙏🏿🙏🏿 We also try to do this in the most positive , entertaining and authentic way that we know how. But we are also aware that not everyone will learn form our journey because we have different paths , different experiences and different stages of life...so if you don't like it , I understand. Some people really appreciate it. And that's how life works. Ama 🙏🏿😊. " #Tuzidii #haveApositivemindedweekAhead” he said.

Tribute song

In July, Nameless disclosed that he had teamed up with young star Trio Mio, Nelly the Goon and Habib (E-sir’s brother) to compose a special tribute song for the late Isah Mmari aka E-sir.

The song will be produced by Motif The Don, an experienced music producer who have produced a good number of hit songs in Kenya.

During the studio session, E-sir’s brother Habib, pointed out that they have always wanted to work on an E-sir song but every time they meet in studio they feel the tune is not good enough.

Nelly, Trio Mio and Nameless Pulse Live Kenya

E-sir

On March 16th 2003, the country was robbed of a star that dazzled the entire music industry. Isah Mmari Wangui, popularly known as E-Sir, tragically lost his life in a road accident.

David Mathenge aka Nameless survived the fatal accident, escaping with just a broken collarbone. E-Sir died at 21 alongside a friend, Kevin Kiiru Karanja