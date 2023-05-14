How Kenyan celebrities celebrated Mother's Day

From renowned actors and musicians to influential personalities, took a moment to express their heartfelt appreciation for the incredible mothers in their lives.

Nameless

Singer Nameless took the opportunity to express his deep appreciation and love for the remarkable women who have played a significant role in shaping his life.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Nameless honoured four exceptional mothers who have had a profound impact on him: his mother, Eunice, his sisters Rosemary and Judy, and his beloved wife, Wahu Kagwi.

Nameless recognized the strength and love they have shown, emphasizing their contribution to making him the man he is today.

Nameless, his mother, sisters and wife Wahu Pulse Live Kenya

"Happy Mother's Day to these four mothers who have played a major part in making me the man that I am today! My mum Eunice, My sisters Rosemary and Judy and my wife Wahu!

"May your strength and love for your children continue to make this world a better place. Happy mothers Day to all mothers doing their best for their children! We appreciate you today and all the days of the year," Nameless wrote.

Corazon Kwamboka

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka took a moment on Mother's Day to share her heartfelt thoughts on the experience of being a mother.

In a touching message, Corazon said that motherhood is the most challenging and rewarding job one could ever have. She emphasized the unparalleled bond of unconditional love that exists between a mother and her children, acknowledging the immeasurable significance of this special relationship.

Corazon Kwamboka and her daughter Pulse Live Kenya

"I think being a mom is the hardest yet the most satisfying job there could ever be. The unconditional love between a mom and her children is like no other love. Happy Mother’s Day," she wrote on her Instagram.

Pascal Tokodi

Actor Pascal Tokodi, took a moment on Mother's Day to express his deep love and appreciation for his mother with a simple yet powerful statement.

"I may not say it enough but I love you more than words can express," Pascal wrote.

Pascal Tokodi and his mother Pulse Live Kenya

Kate Actress

Kate Actress took a moment to extend her heartfelt wishes to all mothers, expectant mothers, mothers who have passed away, and those who have experienced the loss of a child.

The mother of two also acknowledged the tremendous efforts and sacrifices made by mothers, emphasizing that they are doing an amazing job and giving their best in every circumstance.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all mums , Mums to be, the departed moms, rainbow moms. Polite reminder mama , You are doing amazing , you are doing the best you can . May you never lack," she wrote on her Instagram.

Kate Actress and her daughter Pulse Live Kenya

Zubeida Kananu Koome

For journalist Zubeida Kananu, this Mother's Day carries a bittersweet feeling as it marks the first without her beloved mother. In a heartfelt message, she reflects on her deep sense of loss while also acknowledging the immeasurable impact her mother had on her life.

"1st Mothers Day without mum feels so empty, but deep down there’s so much to be grateful for. Mum, I’ll forever be indebted to you. I love and miss you so much ❤️Happy Mothers Day to you mama and to all mums, mums to be, godmothers and guardians, the world would not be as amazing as it is without you. I salute and celebrate you," she wrote.

Journalist Zubeida Koome Pulse Live Kenya

Daddy Owen

For singer Daddy Owen, this special day holds profound meaning as he pays tribute to his mother, acknowledging her unwavering presence and enduring love throughout his life's journey.

Daddy Owen describes his mother as the epitome of strength and resilience. He acknowledges her ability to see and understand everything, often choosing to say little while making countless sacrifices for the well-being of her children.

"A mother is the one who sees all, says little, and sacrifices all. Mama..your love is the fuel that enables me to do the impossible, you have seen it all, you say little, and sacrifice all. People may come and go, but Mama u have always stayed by our side in all the ups and downs of our lives. May the LORD bless u abundantly MAMA!" Daddy Owen said.

