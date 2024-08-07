Nana Owiti addresses concerns about her weight

Rapper King Kaka's wife, Nana Owiti, has recently spoken out about the messages she has been receiving regarding her weight loss.

The mother of two has noticed an influx of concerned messages from her fans about her changed appearance.

Fans' concerns about Nana Owiti's weight loss

From her recent photos, it's clear that Nana has lost some weight, and her fans were quick to notice and point it out to her.

However, Nana has now made it clear that she is fully aware of her weight loss and wants her fans to stop sending these messages.

Nana Owiti is happy with her new look and does not feel the need to explain or justify her weight loss to anyone.

She is confident in her appearance and wants her fans to respect her wishes by not commenting on her weight.

Her message was clear: she knows about her weight loss, she loves it, and she wants people to stop expressing concern over it.

"I've become slimmer, and I love how I am. Stop DMing me about my weight," Nana Owiti wrote.

Nana Owiti having fun with friends

Despite the concerns from her fans, Nana Owiti remains positive and upbeat. She continues to enjoy life and embrace her new look.

Nana is focused on living her life to the fullest and appreciates the support from her fans, but she wants them to understand that she is happy and healthy.

Nana Owiti shared a light-hearted moment with her followers. She posted a video of herself dancing with her friends and joked about their dancing skills.

"I really thought I was the only one who couldn't dance my way out of trouble, but it seems I've met my match," she said.

Encouraging body positivity

Nana Owiti's message to the comments about her weight loss is a powerful reminder of the importance of body positivity.