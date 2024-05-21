Nana Owiti's Biography: Family, career, past relationships & stance on marriage

Raised by her grandparents, Nana faced many challenges, including poverty and a difficult childhood.

Despite these obstacles, she pursued education and various career paths, eventually finding her niche in the media industry.

Today, Nana is not only a successful TV host and influencer but also a dedicated and loving partner and mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Nana Owiti's early life and childhood

Nini Nana Owiti was born in Mbeere South in the late 1980s, in her grandmother's hut. Her mother had her at the age of sixteen and had to return to school, so Nana was raised by her grandparents and uncles.

Growing up, she faced many challenges, including walking barefoot and sometimes taking shelter under trees and sleeping on leaves due to the lack of a mattress.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Nana, she comes from a family that loves sports, which explains her passion for football.

She shares this passion for football and frequently expresses her enthusiasm on social media.

Rapper King Kaka's wife Nini 'Nana' Owiti (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Nana Owiti's education and career beginnings

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana Owiti attended Nthingini Primary School from nursery to class six before moving to ABC Academy in Machakos County.

She completed her secondary education at Matungulu Girls. After high school, Nana was unsure of her career path.

Initially, she aspired to be a pilot like her father, Owiti, who was a pilot and a chief line instructor at Wilson Airport and later JKIA.

Rapper King Kaka's wife Nini 'Nana' Owiti (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

However, after her mother's passing and the financial burden of taking care of her baby sister Potiah Agusu, she had to explore other options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana attended the Vision Institute of Professional Studies, where she completed CPA 1 and CPA 2. A chance opportunity led her to Switch TV, where she landed a job after prayer and determination.

In January 2022, Nana emotionally announced the end of the show 'Chat Spot,' which she had co-hosted with Joyce Maina and Kush Tracey.

Nana has since grown to become an influencer and a maternal healthcare ambassador.

Rapper King Kaka's wife Nini 'Nana' Owiti (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

Nana Owiti's husband & kids

ADVERTISEMENT

Nana met King Kaka in 2011 at Imenti House, in Nairobi and made the first move on him, although he was the one who pursued her. In 2018, King Kaka proposed to Nana during the launch of his album, Eastlando Royalty.

Despite their long-term relationship, Nana and King Kaka are not officially married. Nana believes that marriage is overrated and values their mutual commitment over formalities.

"We are not officially married but for me, marriage is just too overrated. I'll do it but it's just that it's not a priority for me. For me to just be with him, and choose him and him choosing me, that's all that matters.

"Customary wedding is usually very scary for me because I grew up with my grandparents. I don't know my real dad and mwenye ameniraise now the Owiti who married my mum passed away when I was in class three. So sijui mahari inapelekwa wapi. So ni zile vitu sitakangi kufikiria, mi huzipush tu...," Nana said in a previous interview.

Rapper King Kaka's wife Nini 'Nana' Owiti (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

They have two children together, a son and a daughter, and also take care of their house manager's son.

Challenges in Nana Owiti & King Kaka's relationship

Nana's relationship with King Kaka faced a significant challenge when she discovered he had cheated on her with vocalist Sage Chemtai, resulting in Sage becoming pregnant.

Nana, who was also pregnant at the time, was heartbroken and ended the relationship for seven months. Eventually, she gave their relationship a second chance after King Kaka apologized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Nana Owiti's previous relationships: Kidnapped by an ex

In 2020, Nana Owiti shared a terrifying incident from her past involving an ex-boyfriend who once kidnapped her. She recounted this ordeal while discussing break-up experiences on The Chatspot talk show with her colleagues.

Nana explained that she had been out with friends when her ex-boyfriend approached her, asking her to step outside to talk. Once outside, he forcibly tied her up and restrained her in his car. Despite her attempts to fight back, including biting him, she couldn't escape immediately.

The ex-boyfriend then drove her to his home. In a moment of bravery, Nana managed to escape after hitting him, ending the frightening incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Nana has also in the past shared her experience with an abusive relationship in her past. She endured emotional and physical abuse from a partner after leaving another relationship that had some issues.