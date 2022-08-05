Nandy reacts after Rayvanny was fined Sh2.5M for performing at her concert

The Napona hitmaker explained that she reached out to Vanny Boy personally and followed the required procedure when booking him as a surprise act at ‘Nandy Festival’.

The singer also mentioned that she is yet to confirm if the allegations are true because she has not talked to Rayvanny.

The award-winning star went on to reveal that Rayvanny was paid like any other artiste who performed at her event.

Singer Nandy receives her Golden Plaque from YouTube Pulse Live Kenya

“This is business and that’s why we followed all the protocols to get him. He came with like 4 cars and 13 people on his team, that’s his bodyguards and others.

"We never talked about WCB because I approached him as an artiste and friend but I also adhered to their demands and if there was need to reach out to WCB, we could have done that. But it was very smooth,” Nandy explained.

Addressing the issue of Rayvanny being fined by WCB Nandy said; “I have seen the news and I feel bad for him because I feel like I put him in trouble. I have not even been able to ask him. But I saw he said he is an independent artiste and you can book him through his team. That gave me a bit of relief, making me to assume that maybe this are just fake news doing rounds on social media,”.

Rayvanny fined by Diamond Sh2.5 million

On August 3rd, reports surfaced online indicating that Ravyanny had allegedly been fined Sh2.5 million (Tsh50 million) for performing at Nandy festival before exiting the Diamond Platnumz’s owned record label WCB Wasafi completely.

The news of Vanny Boy being forced to pay the hefty fine was made public by journalists from a local radio station in Tanzania after the singer was spotted at BASATA offices.

According to those privy to the details, the Next Level Music CEO had not terminated his contract fully at WCB Wasafi, before making a surprise appearance at Nandy festival.

Nandy and Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the star was supposed to pay at least Sh40 million (Tsh800 million) before being allowed to leave WCB and gain exclusive rights to all the music he made while under the label.