Nandy reacts after Rayvanny was fined Sh2.5M for performing at her concert

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Nandy breaks silence after Rayvanny was slapped with Sh2.5M fine for performing at her show

Nandy
Nandy

Tanzanian songstress Faustina Charles Mfinanga stage name Nandy has for the first time commented on reports of Rayvanny being fined Sh2.5 million for performing at her event by WCB Wasafi.

The Napona hitmaker explained that she reached out to Vanny Boy personally and followed the required procedure when booking him as a surprise act at ‘Nandy Festival’.

The singer also mentioned that she is yet to confirm if the allegations are true because she has not talked to Rayvanny.

The award-winning star went on to reveal that Rayvanny was paid like any other artiste who performed at her event.

Singer Nandy
Singer Nandy Singer Nandy receives her Golden Plaque from YouTube Pulse Live Kenya

“This is business and that’s why we followed all the protocols to get him. He came with like 4 cars and 13 people on his team, that’s his bodyguards and others.

"We never talked about WCB because I approached him as an artiste and friend but I also adhered to their demands and if there was need to reach out to WCB, we could have done that. But it was very smooth,” Nandy explained.

Addressing the issue of Rayvanny being fined by WCB Nandy said; “I have seen the news and I feel bad for him because I feel like I put him in trouble. I have not even been able to ask him. But I saw he said he is an independent artiste and you can book him through his team. That gave me a bit of relief, making me to assume that maybe this are just fake news doing rounds on social media,”.

On August 3rd, reports surfaced online indicating that Ravyanny had allegedly been fined Sh2.5 million (Tsh50 million) for performing at Nandy festival before exiting the Diamond Platnumz’s owned record label WCB Wasafi completely.

The news of Vanny Boy being forced to pay the hefty fine was made public by journalists from a local radio station in Tanzania after the singer was spotted at BASATA offices.

According to those privy to the details, the Next Level Music CEO had not terminated his contract fully at WCB Wasafi, before making a surprise appearance at Nandy festival.

Nandy and Rayvanny
Nandy and Rayvanny Nandy and Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the star was supposed to pay at least Sh40 million (Tsh800 million) before being allowed to leave WCB and gain exclusive rights to all the music he made while under the label.

“Hallo people, Rayvanny is an independent artiste . Check my new management for all bookings. Details on my Bio,” Vanny Boy said.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

