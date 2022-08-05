RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Sipendi marafiki wa mume wangu - Nandy opens up on pregnancy struggles

Dennis Milimo

If you thought being pregnant is a walk in the park, ask a pregnant woman or any woman who has ever been pregnant.

They will tell you that it’s not easy at all. From mood swings to cravings and sometimes unexpected breakouts. These are just some of the struggles and sacrifices expectant women go through in order to carry that life for the whole nine months.

Tanzanian singer Nandy has for the first time opened up on the struggles she has been going through with her pregnancy.

In a candid interview with Millard Ayo, Nandy confessed that since learning that she is pregnant, she has been struggling to relate with her husband Billnass’s friends – hates them all for no good reason.

“It’s weird. I don’t like my husband’s friends at all and they know that. They even tell me sometimes; your pregnancy doesn’t like us.

"Sometimes when they call his phone, I pick and tell them, he is taking care of my pregnancy and they should not disturb him (laughs). It just happened. He can tell me that he is hanging out with a certain friend and if I have his phone number I will call him (friend) to remind him that Billnass must be home on time…but then sometimes I ask myself why I’m even bothering him and he is a man who needs to do his own things,” Nandy narrated.

The award-winning singer went on to divulged that another biggest struggle with her pregnancy is crying for no good reason.

“At first I used to cry a lot for no good reason. When he does something small, I feel like I’m being bullied and I can cry for two days without even eating until he apologizes. It took him sometime to understand it’s the pregnancy,” the talented singer said.

Nandy disclosed that she also hates her husband’s perfume and surprisingly it’s a gift she personally gave to him.

“Another thing it’s his perfume and this is a gift I gave him from Nigeria and he loves it so much but unfortunately I can’t stand it right now. When he uses it he has to change the clothes before he enters the house,” Nandy remarked.

According to Nandy, she wakes her hubby up in the middle of the night when her cravings kicks in.

“There are specific fries I love and he has to get them for me no matter the time. I usually take a proper meal but after two hours my cravings kicks in and he has to order the fries for me,” she says.

The two love birds are expecting their first child together. They went public with the pregnancy in July this year.

Dennis Milimo

