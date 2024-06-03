Nosim Natasha bounces back from NRG MVPs loss with new online product

After narrowly missing out on a spot as a contestant on NRG's MVPs, Nosim Natasha has taken a bold step forward by launching her podcast, 'Gen Z Uncut'.

The announcement was made with great enthusiasm on her Instagram page, where she shared her journey and the lessons learned from her recent setback.

A heartfelt revelation

In an Instagram post, Nosim reflected on her disappointment at not securing a position at NRG Radio, expressing her initial heartbreak and the questions she posed to herself and to God.

"Y'all, last month a time like this I was so heartbroken. I was asking God so many questions because I knew I deserved a position in that radio station," she wrote.

"One thing I'm learning is your thinking is not God's fr. And what a befitting day to thank the Lord for all the good things and his plans for us. For they are great and not of destruction," she added, expressing her gratitude and faith in a higher plan.

Launching 'Gen Z Uncut'

Nosim's new podcast, 'Gen Z Uncut', promises to be a significant addition to the digital landscape.

She shared her excitement and optimism about the project, stating, "I am just so so thankful. GENZUNCUT will be one for the goddamn books fr!"

The podcast is expected to offer unfiltered discussions and insights relevant to Generation Z, making it a highly anticipated endeavour among her followers and beyond.

Boina's controversial victory

The competition saw Nosim going head to head with popular online creator Boina, who ultimately clinched the title.

Boina’s victory, however, sparked debate among netizens, with some arguing that her skills were inferior to Nosim’s.

Despite the controversy, Boina has begun her new role at NRG Radio, co-hosting the popular show 'NRG Midday Pulse' alongside five other presenters.

Boina's rise to fame

Boina’s journey to social media stardom began in 2023, when she started sharing videos of her daily eating routines on TikTok.

Her remarkable ability to consume large quantities of food in one sitting quickly captured viewers' attention.

Boina's diverse array of meals, from hearty breakfasts to indulgent snacks and sumptuous dinners, has fascinated many, likening her appetite to that of construction workers.