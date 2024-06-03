The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nosim Natasha bounces back from NRG MVPs loss with new online product

Amos Robi

Nosim shared initially shared her heartbreak at missing the NRG MVP slot which was taken by Boina

Content creator Nosim Natasha
Content creator Nosim Natasha
  • Nosim Natasha missed out on the NRG MVP slot to Boina
  • She announced the launch of her podcast 'Gen Z Uncut' on Instagram
  • The podcast is expected to offer unfiltered discussions and insights relevant to Generation Z

After narrowly missing out on a spot as a contestant on NRG's MVPs, Nosim Natasha has taken a bold step forward by launching her podcast, 'Gen Z Uncut'.

The announcement was made with great enthusiasm on her Instagram page, where she shared her journey and the lessons learned from her recent setback.

Content creator Nosim Natasha
Content creator Nosim Natasha Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Congratulations pour in for Kapinto after landing a job at NRG Radio

In an Instagram post, Nosim reflected on her disappointment at not securing a position at NRG Radio, expressing her initial heartbreak and the questions she posed to herself and to God.

"Y'all, last month a time like this I was so heartbroken. I was asking God so many questions because I knew I deserved a position in that radio station," she wrote.

"One thing I'm learning is your thinking is not God's fr. And what a befitting day to thank the Lord for all the good things and his plans for us. For they are great and not of destruction," she added, expressing her gratitude and faith in a higher plan.

Nosim's new podcast, 'Gen Z Uncut', promises to be a significant addition to the digital landscape.

She shared her excitement and optimism about the project, stating, "I am just so so thankful. GENZUNCUT will be one for the goddamn books fr!"

Content creator Nosim Natasha
Content creator Nosim Natasha Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mixed reactions as Boina lands NRG Radio job

The podcast is expected to offer unfiltered discussions and insights relevant to Generation Z, making it a highly anticipated endeavour among her followers and beyond.

The competition saw Nosim going head to head with popular online creator Boina, who ultimately clinched the title.

Boina’s victory, however, sparked debate among netizens, with some arguing that her skills were inferior to Nosim’s.

Despite the controversy, Boina has begun her new role at NRG Radio, co-hosting the popular show 'NRG Midday Pulse' alongside five other presenters.

Boina’s journey to social media stardom began in 2023, when she started sharing videos of her daily eating routines on TikTok.

Her remarkable ability to consume large quantities of food in one sitting quickly captured viewers' attention.

A screenshot image of TikToker Boina
A screenshot image of TikToker Boina Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NRG loses another presenter 2 months after Mwalimu Rachel & DJ Xclusive's exit

Boina's diverse array of meals, from hearty breakfasts to indulgent snacks and sumptuous dinners, has fascinated many, likening her appetite to that of construction workers.

Boina’s transition from social media sensation to radio presenter marks a significant milestone in her career, illustrating the diverse pathways to success in the digital age.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
