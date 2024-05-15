The sports category has moved to a new website.


Why Mwalimu Rachel declined Kiss 100 job offers & generous packages

Lynet Okumu

Radio personality Mwalimu Rachel explains why she declined two job offers from Kiss 100



  • Mwalimu Rachel declined two job offers from Kiss 100 before finally accepting
  • The timing of her acceptance to join Kiss 100 aligned perfectly with her career aspirations and personal growth
  • Rachel sees the new role as an opportunity to influence a younger audience with her expanded personal experience and energy

Radio personality Mwalimu Rachel recently made headlines with her move to Kiss 100, after a successful stint of six years at NRG Radio.

Her decision to join Kiss 100 did not come lightly, as she had turned down offers from the station twice before finally saying yes.

Rachel's journey with Kiss 100 dates back to her days at HomeBoyz Radio, where she was deeply involved in a show that was just beginning to gain traction.

"The first time Kiss wanted me to join their team, I was still at HomeBoyz, which was a rival station at the time. My show was flourishing, and they were asking me to jump ship," Rachel explained.


Media personality Mwalimu Rachel

Despite the tempting salary increases with each offer, she felt a strong commitment to her current project.

"Nikaangalia hivi nikasema noo! Something tells me it's not the right time. They came for me twice and with every offer they increased the salary offer. It was very tempting, but I felt I hadn't given my all to the show, which was just starting to make a name for itself... I had not expressed as much as I wanted to. So I said no to the money."

Rachel's decisions were guided by her dedication to her career and her vision for her show. She emphasised the importance of patience and understanding of the industry, rather than just focusing on financial gain.

"Sometimes, when you have a dream and you want to see it to the very end, you have to turn down great packages, and money. It takes patience, understanding the industry, and not focusing so much on the money but on building your brand," she said.


Media personality Mwalimu Rachel

The timing of Rachel's acceptance to join Kiss 100 came when everything aligned perfectly with her career aspirations and personal growth.

"The time was right. Everything sort of aligned. I am in that period where you can see I am transitioning. I have more to offer because I am now getting into a new space in my life," she shared.

This new phase in her life matches well with the Kiss brand, which is energetic yet offers depth and a broader range of content suited to a mature audience.


Media personality Mwalimu Rachel
Rachel is also embracing this opportunity to influence a younger audience from a place of expanded personal experience.

"I’m older so I can offer more sound advice to young people. I can speak in the space of a presenter, a businesswoman, a mother, and a career woman, and somebody who still aspires for more in life," she said.

Mwalimu Rachel will be co-hosting the Kiss Drive show alongside her co-host Xclusive.


Media personality Mwalimu Rachel
This new role presents an exciting challenge and opportunity for her to connect with a wider audience while bringing her unique blend of experience and energy to one of the country's top radio stations

Lynet Okumu
