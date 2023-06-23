David Oyuke ends 1-year stint at Nation FM, reveals next move

As he bid farewell to his loyal listeners, Oyuke revealed that he was embarking on an exciting educational opportunity abroad.

"Today is my last day at Nation FM and NTV, but it's for something truly remarkable—an educational pursuit beyond our borders. I hold deep affection for this place, as it has always embraced me for my puns and dad jokes," Oyuke expressed, reflecting on his time at the station.

David Oyuke Pulse Live Kenya

As his co-host Mariam Bashar shared her thoughts, she conveyed a sense of camaraderie and gratitude.

"It may have only been three months, but it feels like a much longer journey. Thank you for being the best partner I could have asked for on this morning radio adventure," Bashar warmly acknowledged.

Oyuke joined Nation FM as a replacement for Tina Kaggia, who departed from the station in June 2022.

With a media career spanning over 10 years, Oyuke has left an indelible mark on the industry. Prior to his time at Nation Media, he has worked at media houses such as Royal Media Services and Standard Media Group.

David Oyuke leaves Nation FM Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond his radio prowess, Oyuke is a multifaceted artist. He has garnered accolades as an award-winning voice-over artist, a corporate MC, enchanted minds with his poetry and a writer.