ADVERTISEMENT
David Oyuke ends 1-year stint at Nation FM, reveals next move

Amos Robi

Oyuke joined the station in June 2022 replacing Tinna Kagia who left in that year

David Oyuke
David Oyuke

David Oyuke, also known as Blackskillz has ended his stint at Nation Media Group. Oyuke who hosted the Nation FM morning show is leaving the show after one year.

As he bid farewell to his loyal listeners, Oyuke revealed that he was embarking on an exciting educational opportunity abroad.

"Today is my last day at Nation FM and NTV, but it's for something truly remarkable—an educational pursuit beyond our borders. I hold deep affection for this place, as it has always embraced me for my puns and dad jokes," Oyuke expressed, reflecting on his time at the station.

David Oyuke
David Oyuke David Oyuke Pulse Live Kenya
As his co-host Mariam Bashar shared her thoughts, she conveyed a sense of camaraderie and gratitude.

"It may have only been three months, but it feels like a much longer journey. Thank you for being the best partner I could have asked for on this morning radio adventure," Bashar warmly acknowledged.

Oyuke joined Nation FM as a replacement for Tina Kaggia, who departed from the station in June 2022.

With a media career spanning over 10 years, Oyuke has left an indelible mark on the industry. Prior to his time at Nation Media, he has worked at media houses such as Royal Media Services and Standard Media Group.

David Oyuke leaves Nation FM
David Oyuke leaves Nation FM David Oyuke leaves Nation FM Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond his radio prowess, Oyuke is a multifaceted artist. He has garnered accolades as an award-winning voice-over artist, a corporate MC, enchanted minds with his poetry and a writer.

While Oyuke bids farewell to Nation FM, his departure marks the beginning of a new chapter in his life. As he embarks on his educational endeavour.

Amos Robi
