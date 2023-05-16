Anapenda madem wako na pesa - Netizens caution Jovial over new boyfriend

Known for keeping her love life away from the prying eyes of the media, Jovial surprised her fans by sharing videos of herself and her new man on social media.

In these Monday Instagram videos, the 'Mi Amore' hitmaker and her new man can be seen enjoying quality time together while on vacation.

The couple is seen creating beautiful memories, with Jovial capturing their special moments on camera.

One particular video shows the man identified as Mike, planting affectionate kisses on Jovial's cheek and neck as he embraces her warmly.

Jovial's radiant smile throughout the video is a testament to the happiness she has found in her new relationship.

Jovial expressed her gratitude for the love and happiness she has found with Mike.

In one post, she wrote, "Whatever good that is happening in your life you DESERVE IT! That is the Lord's doing..." Accompanying her words were a love emoji and a blushing face, reflecting her joy and contentment.

However, sharp-eyed netizens were quick to recognize Mike as someone they had seen before.

According to social media detectives, Mike is the ex-boyfriend of Lydia, one of the hosts of the popular social podcast, The Messy In Between (TMI).

The revelation of this connection added an unexpected twist to Jovial's new relationship, drawing even more attention to her personal life.Some of the netizens went as far as advising her to be careful in her new relationship.

Jovial, known for her exceptional talent as a female artist, songwriter, and vocalist in Kenya, has had her fair share of ups and downs in her love life.

She previously had a long-term relationship with her baby daddy, whom she intended to marry.

However, she made the difficult decision to end the relationship because she felt that her partner wanted her to become a housewife, which did not align with her aspirations in the music industry.