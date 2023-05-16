The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Anapenda madem wako na pesa - Netizens caution Jovial over new boyfriend

Lynet Okumu

Sharp-eyed netizens have identified Jovial's new boyfriend as Mike, the ex-boyfriend of Lydia, one of the hosts of "The Messy In Between(TMI)" podcast. They have advised Jovial to be careful

Kenyan singer Jovial and her new man Mike
Kenyan singer Jovial and her new man Mike

Kenyan musician Juliet Miriam Ayub, popularly known as Jovial, has recently made headlines by introducing her new boyfriend to the public.

Recommended articles

Known for keeping her love life away from the prying eyes of the media, Jovial surprised her fans by sharing videos of herself and her new man on social media.

In these Monday Instagram videos, the 'Mi Amore' hitmaker and her new man can be seen enjoying quality time together while on vacation.

Singer Jovial
Singer Jovial Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why I have more male friends than female - Jovial

The couple is seen creating beautiful memories, with Jovial capturing their special moments on camera.

One particular video shows the man identified as Mike, planting affectionate kisses on Jovial's cheek and neck as he embraces her warmly.

Jovial's radiant smile throughout the video is a testament to the happiness she has found in her new relationship.

Singer Jovial
Singer Jovial Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Jovial expressed her gratitude for the love and happiness she has found with Mike.

In one post, she wrote, "Whatever good that is happening in your life you DESERVE IT! That is the Lord's doing..." Accompanying her words were a love emoji and a blushing face, reflecting her joy and contentment.

However, sharp-eyed netizens were quick to recognize Mike as someone they had seen before.

Singer Jovial
Singer Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

According to social media detectives, Mike is the ex-boyfriend of Lydia, one of the hosts of the popular social podcast, The Messy In Between (TMI).

ADVERTISEMENT

The revelation of this connection added an unexpected twist to Jovial's new relationship, drawing even more attention to her personal life.Some of the netizens went as far as advising her to be careful in her new relationship.

Jovial, known for her exceptional talent as a female artist, songwriter, and vocalist in Kenya, has had her fair share of ups and downs in her love life.

She previously had a long-term relationship with her baby daddy, whom she intended to marry.

Singer Jovial
Singer Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Jovial tells off irritant food delivery guy shooting his shot at odd hours

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she made the difficult decision to end the relationship because she felt that her partner wanted her to become a housewife, which did not align with her aspirations in the music industry.

Determined to pursue her dreams, Jovial chose to focus on her career and establish her brand as an artist.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diamond Platnumz's teacher of English applauds his dedication

Diamond Platnumz's teacher of English applauds his dedication

Kiss FM drops Chito Ndholovu from Drive Show, 'to be reassigned soon'

Kiss FM drops Chito Ndholovu from Drive Show, 'to be reassigned soon'

Njugush shows off ATM in his house after Sonko's money display [Video]

Njugush shows off ATM in his house after Sonko's money display [Video]

Size 8 makes a splash in the pool in long white dress

Size 8 makes a splash in the pool in long white dress

Sonko's daughter speaks out after father's video flaunting cash

Sonko's daughter speaks out after father's video flaunting cash

Michelle Ntalami's criteria for cutting off friends

Michelle Ntalami's criteria for cutting off friends

Anapenda madem wako na pesa - Netizens caution Jovial over new boyfriend

Anapenda madem wako na pesa - Netizens caution Jovial over new boyfriend

Why Burna Boy quit football for music

Why Burna Boy quit football for music

Harmonize accused of stealing Rwandese girlfriend by former friend H Baba

Harmonize accused of stealing Rwandese girlfriend by former friend H Baba

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan comedian and actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split

Tanzanian singer Harmonize

Harmonize shares photo of new lover, vows to get tattoo of her name

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lungaho break silence on breakup rumours