Oga Obinna recounts how a Kisumu tout nearly beat him over sambaza seat

In an interview with a local media house on August 27, the former radio presenter opened up about his views on using public transportation and why he currently avoids them.

Obinna admitted that it had been quite a while since he last used a public service transportation, citing several reasons for his preference to avoid them.

Obinna recounts an experience with a Kisumu tout

He recounted a specific incident he experienced that solidified his decision to refrain from using matatus.

His primary concern seemed to be personal space. He recalled boarding a crowded matatu then being told to sit on a sambaza, an extra board which is usually placed between two seats for a passenger to sit on.

"Kuna siku nimeenda Kisumu a while ago. So nikapanda mat alafu nikaekwa kwa sambaza. So me am like mbona tunafinyana," he said.

Confounded by the tight seating arrangement, he couldn't help but wonder why five people were squeezed into a space meant for three.

"In my head i was like, mbona watu wanakaa watano hapa nyuma when we comfortably sit three people.

"The tout was like, 'Sit there, people need to share seats.' So, I told him I'll just pay for this space so we don't have the congestion, but he insisted there was no payment," he said.

Oga Obinna - Matatu's are too loud

The comedian also highlighted the noisy environment inside matatus as another aspect he can't handle.

He explained how loud phone conversations and how the conductors normally pretend to forget and get away with the passenger's money. Furthermore, Obinna criticiSed the lack of functioning seat belts

He expressed his preference for avoiding such situations altogether, stating, "It's just too complicated.

"Alafu tena ukiingia kwa gari huyu anapiga simu kwa nguvu, then conductor anataka apotee na pesa yako, there are a lot of seat belts hazifanyi. It's just too complicated. I'd rather not be in a matatu now," he said.