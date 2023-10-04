The Beer District in Westlands, Nairobi, came alive on a Tuesday evening, October 3, as fans gathered to witness an enthralling performance by the talented singer Njoki Karu in the Nakili Sessions.
Nakili Sessions: Njoki Karu's soulful serenade wows Nairobi's music lovers
Njoki Karu is a versatile artist, songwriter, music therapist, and an alumni of the Berklee College of Music
The stage was set, and as Karu stepped into the spotlight, the crowd was in for a musical treat.
Njoki Karu: A musical maestro
Njoki Karu, a versatile artist, songwriter, music therapist, and songwriting teacher, graced the stage with her undeniable talent.
Renowned in the Kenyan music scene, Karu showcased her musical prowess, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of her devoted fans.
She serenaded the audience with a selection of her songs, including popular tracks like 'Omba' and 'Stay'.
Each performance struck a chord with the attendees, leaving them captivated by her melodious voice and soulful tunes.
Njoki Karu's musical journey: EP releases & film soundtracks
Karu's musical journey has been marked by notable achievements. She has released two EPs to date: 'Tawasifu kwa Moyo' in 2020 and 'Anchor' in 2021, both of which have been well-received by music enthusiasts.
Not only has her music resonated with her audience, but it has also found a place in the soundtracks of significant Kenyan films like 'Country Queen,' 'Rafiki,' and 'This Is Life.'
In addition to her music career, Njoki Karu is a board-certified Music Therapist (MT-BC) at the Nenyoon Initiative, where she utilises the power of music for therapeutic purposes.
She is a proud alumna of the Berklee College of Music, a testament to her dedication and passion for music. Karu's songs have graced international stages, and she has had the honor of sharing platforms with world-renowned artists.
Nakili sessions: Elevating local talent
Nakili Sessions, a dynamic music series, has been making waves since its inception in 2019.
Produced by Mutoriah, the series aims to provide emerging artists with a platform to showcase their authentic music in a live setting
