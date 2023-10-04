The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nakili Sessions: Njoki Karu's soulful serenade wows Nairobi's music lovers

Lynet Okumu

Njoki Karu is a versatile artist, songwriter, music therapist, and an alumni of the Berklee College of Music

The Beer District in Westlands, Nairobi, came alive on a Tuesday evening, October 3, as fans gathered to witness an enthralling performance by the talented singer Njoki Karu in the Nakili Sessions.

The stage was set, and as Karu stepped into the spotlight, the crowd was in for a musical treat.

Njoki Karu, a versatile artist, songwriter, music therapist, and songwriting teacher, graced the stage with her undeniable talent.

Renowned in the Kenyan music scene, Karu showcased her musical prowess, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of her devoted fans.

She serenaded the audience with a selection of her songs, including popular tracks like 'Omba' and 'Stay'.

Each performance struck a chord with the attendees, leaving them captivated by her melodious voice and soulful tunes.

Karu's musical journey has been marked by notable achievements. She has released two EPs to date: 'Tawasifu kwa Moyo' in 2020 and 'Anchor' in 2021, both of which have been well-received by music enthusiasts.

Not only has her music resonated with her audience, but it has also found a place in the soundtracks of significant Kenyan films like 'Country Queen,' 'Rafiki,' and 'This Is Life.'

In addition to her music career, Njoki Karu is a board-certified Music Therapist (MT-BC) at the Nenyoon Initiative, where she utilises the power of music for therapeutic purposes.

She is a proud alumna of the Berklee College of Music, a testament to her dedication and passion for music. Karu's songs have graced international stages, and she has had the honor of sharing platforms with world-renowned artists.

Nakili Sessions, a dynamic music series, has been making waves since its inception in 2019.

Produced by Mutoriah, the series aims to provide emerging artists with a platform to showcase their authentic music in a live setting

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
