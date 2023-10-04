Nakili Sessions: Njoki Karu's soulful serenade wows Nairobi's music lovers

The stage was set, and as Karu stepped into the spotlight, the crowd was in for a musical treat.

Njoki Karu: A musical maestro

Njoki Karu, a versatile artist, songwriter, music therapist, and songwriting teacher, graced the stage with her undeniable talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Renowned in the Kenyan music scene, Karu showcased her musical prowess, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of her devoted fans.

She serenaded the audience with a selection of her songs, including popular tracks like 'Omba' and 'Stay'.

Each performance struck a chord with the attendees, leaving them captivated by her melodious voice and soulful tunes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Njoki Karu's musical journey: EP releases & film soundtracks

Karu's musical journey has been marked by notable achievements. She has released two EPs to date: 'Tawasifu kwa Moyo' in 2020 and 'Anchor' in 2021, both of which have been well-received by music enthusiasts.

Not only has her music resonated with her audience, but it has also found a place in the soundtracks of significant Kenyan films like 'Country Queen,' 'Rafiki,' and 'This Is Life.'

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to her music career, Njoki Karu is a board-certified Music Therapist (MT-BC) at the Nenyoon Initiative, where she utilises the power of music for therapeutic purposes.

Pulse Live Kenya

She is a proud alumna of the Berklee College of Music, a testament to her dedication and passion for music. Karu's songs have graced international stages, and she has had the honor of sharing platforms with world-renowned artists.

Nakili sessions: Elevating local talent

Nakili Sessions, a dynamic music series, has been making waves since its inception in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT