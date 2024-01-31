The sports category has moved to a new website.

Njoro wa Uba's wife shares precious moments with husband as she celebrates his birthday

Amos Robi

Joe Kinyua aka Njoro wa Uba tied the knot with his wife Wangari Njeri in October 2023

Popular actor Joe Kinyua also known as Njoro wa Uba known for his humor and charm, received heartfelt birthday wishes from his wife, Wangari Njeri Kinyua, as he celebrated his birthday.

In a touching post on social media, Wangari expressed her love and admiration for her husband, highlighting his unique qualities and the joy he brings into their lives.

"Happy birthday to the man who still knows how to have fun, even if his idea of a wild night is staying up past 9:00 p.m.," Wangari wrote, affectionately teasing Njoro about his bedtime routine. "You're not getting older, you're just upgrading to a version that requires more naps."

In her message, Wangari also playfully acknowledged Njoro's penchant for dad jokes, expressing her appreciation for his sense of humour.

"Here's to a year filled with laughter, joy, and maybe more dad jokes (keep them coming)," she wrote, conveying her love and affection for her man.

READ: Family reveals what killed 'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo

The heartfelt birthday message from Wangari reflects the strong bond and affection shared between the couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in October 2023.

Their union was commemorated with a beautiful white wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family, marking a significant milestone in their journey together.

Njoro gained popularity through the show which has become synonymous with fans. After losing his job in a banking scandal, he takes up a taxi-driving business to provide for his daughter and to manage his growing legal fees.

In the show, he paints a portrait of Nairobi and sees the lie that his life reflected in its inhabitants.

Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher
Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari in an invite only wedding (Video/Photo)

The show has also won him numerous awards, other shows he has featured in include 'Lies that Bind', 'News Just In', 'Changes', 'How to Find a Husband', 'Sue and Johnny' and 'Fences'.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
