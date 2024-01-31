Njoro wa Uba's wife shares precious moments with husband as she celebrates his birthday

In a touching post on social media, Wangari expressed her love and admiration for her husband, highlighting his unique qualities and the joy he brings into their lives.

"Happy birthday to the man who still knows how to have fun, even if his idea of a wild night is staying up past 9:00 p.m.," Wangari wrote, affectionately teasing Njoro about his bedtime routine. "You're not getting older, you're just upgrading to a version that requires more naps."

In her message, Wangari also playfully acknowledged Njoro's penchant for dad jokes, expressing her appreciation for his sense of humour.

"Here's to a year filled with laughter, joy, and maybe more dad jokes (keep them coming)," she wrote, conveying her love and affection for her man.

The heartfelt birthday message from Wangari reflects the strong bond and affection shared between the couple, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary in October 2023.

Their union was commemorated with a beautiful white wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family, marking a significant milestone in their journey together.

Njoro gained popularity through the show which has become synonymous with fans. After losing his job in a banking scandal, he takes up a taxi-driving business to provide for his daughter and to manage his growing legal fees.

In the show, he paints a portrait of Nairobi and sees the lie that his life reflected in its inhabitants.

Njoro wa Uba weds fiancée Wangari Thatcher Pulse Live Kenya