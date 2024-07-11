Njugush, Churchill, Maina Kageni lead celebrity reactions to CS's firing

President William Ruto's recent decision to dissolve cabinet secretaries has ignited a wave of reactions from the online community, with Kenyan celebrities taking the lead in expressing their thoughts.

These reactions range from humorous takes to serious calls for improved governance and citizen involvement.

Comedian Njugush’s humorous skit

Leading the pack is comedian Njugush, who shared a comical skit featuring himself with packed bags, ready to leave for the Olympics.

The skit takes a twist when a phone call prompts him to cancel his journey, alluding to the unexpected political changes. Njugush’s skit encapsulates the surprise and bewilderment many Kenyans feel about the sudden shake-up.

Fancy Fingers advocates for citizen involvement

Fancy Fingers, a member of the popular band Sauti Sol, took a more serious tone, advocating for greater citizen involvement in the vetting process of new cabinet secretaries.

"Is there a way we can all vet these new CSs to be appointed? No going back now. We want to be involved in everything until our country is where it's supposed to be," he stated.

Miss Katiwa calls for comprehensive changes

Media personality Miss Katiwa emphasised the need for broader reforms across various sectors in Kenya.

She highlighted the importance of aligning the entertainment, corporate, and music industries with the changes happening in the government.

"Tunasafisha one by one. After Government, itabidi same same pressure should be applied to our Entertainment Industry, Corporate industry, Music industry etc.

"Things must be aligned properly because change is needed! For now, let's focus on the Government first, then we shall continue. Aluta Continua!!! Change must prevail. Gen Z," she declared.

Maina Kageni’s encouragement to Gen Z

Renowned radio presenter Maina Kageni praised the younger generation, known as Gen Z, for their role in pushing for change.

"Gen Z!!!!! Come see what you have done again!!!!! Keep it up!!!! You shall change Kenya one day at a time. Sasa hii multi-sectoral whatever isipoletwa ONLINE, ikae, he commented.

Churchill’s humorous take

Comedian Churchill added a touch of humour to the discourse, questioning the abrupt end of the cabinet secretaries' tenure.

"Weh!! Yaani kazi inaweza isha just like that? Tuanguke na hio sherehe wapi?.." he quipped. Churchill’s light-hearted reaction provides a moment of levity amidst the serious discussions.

Nadia Mukami’s optimistic outlook

Singer Nadia Mukami expressed optimism about the future, predicting significant changes in the upcoming elections.