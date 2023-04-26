The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Njugush speaks on rejecting Kiss 100 job

Denis Mwangi

Njugush has prior experience working in radio, having had a stint at BBC Africa Radio.

Njugush during an interview at Nation FM
Njugush during an interview at Nation FM

Renowned Kenyan comedian and content creator, Njugush, recently revealed in an interview why he turned down an offer to join Kiss 100 FM, one of Kenya's leading radio stations.

Recommended articles

In a candid conversation with Nairobi News, Njugush, whose real name is Timothy Kimani, shared that he had been approached by Kiss 100 FM to join their team as a radio presenter in 2022.

However, after careful consideration, he decided to decline the offer due to time constraints.

Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush
Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Njugush explained that while he was honoured to be approached by such a reputable radio station, he ultimately decided that it wasn't the right fit for him at the time.

There was that time in 2022 Kiss FM wanted to hire me but it didn’t work out. There was that suggestion but the particular segment didn’t work out because of a few issues. Majorly it was because of time,” he said.

He elaborated that most of his time was focused on his core strength, which is comedy and content creation.

Njugush is known for his witty humour, relatable sketches, and hilarious parodies, which have earned him a massive following both online and offline.

He has won multiple awards for his outstanding contributions to the Kenyan entertainment scene including a Pulse Influencer Award and has become a household name in the comedy industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Njugush names his 6 favourite Kenyan comedians

On the other hand, his close friend Eddie Butita has said he is willing to join Kiss 100 FM to replace radio presenter Oga Obinna who parted ways with the station on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Butita said that should Kiss 100 take him up on the offer, he would require a non-negotiable monthly salary of Sh1 million per month.

Eddie Butita
Eddie Butita Eddie Butita Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Kiss 100 mko na 1 million per month? Price is not negotiable,” he said in a post.

In response, the station responded “Budget iko lakini swali ni utaonekana kwa picha za asubui mkuu.”

Obina added that the comedian should reconsider the amount to Sh700,000, joking that he had also tried to make the same demand.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Njugush speaks on rejecting Kiss 100 job

Njugush speaks on rejecting Kiss 100 job

Meet Nick Ndeda's character 'Tehi': Reckless, entitled & addicted to women!

Meet Nick Ndeda's character 'Tehi': Reckless, entitled & addicted to women!

Amber Ray showers son with high-end gift on 13th birthday [Video]

Amber Ray showers son with high-end gift on 13th birthday [Video]

Pastor Ng'ang'a issues warning to prospective churchgoers

Pastor Ng'ang'a issues warning to prospective churchgoers

Akothee threatens to deport Kibe for comparing her with Omanga

Akothee threatens to deport Kibe for comparing her with Omanga

Diamond's daughter, Tiffah breaks into tears at the airport

Diamond's daughter, Tiffah breaks into tears at the airport

Nicah the Queen says there's no love lost between Dr Ofweneke & her boyfriend

Nicah the Queen says there's no love lost between Dr Ofweneke & her boyfriend

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

Ed Sheeran's testimony in copyright case for his song 'Thinking Out Loud'

Ed Sheeran's testimony in copyright case for his song 'Thinking Out Loud'

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding