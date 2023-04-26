Njugush speaks on rejecting Kiss 100 job

In a candid conversation with Nairobi News, Njugush, whose real name is Timothy Kimani, shared that he had been approached by Kiss 100 FM to join their team as a radio presenter in 2022.

However, after careful consideration, he decided to decline the offer due to time constraints.

Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush

Njugush explained that while he was honoured to be approached by such a reputable radio station, he ultimately decided that it wasn't the right fit for him at the time.

“There was that time in 2022 Kiss FM wanted to hire me but it didn’t work out. There was that suggestion but the particular segment didn’t work out because of a few issues. Majorly it was because of time,” he said.

He elaborated that most of his time was focused on his core strength, which is comedy and content creation.

Njugush is known for his witty humour, relatable sketches, and hilarious parodies, which have earned him a massive following both online and offline.

He has won multiple awards for his outstanding contributions to the Kenyan entertainment scene including a Pulse Influencer Award and has become a household name in the comedy industry.

Butita asks for Sh1 million salary to join Kiss 100 FM

On the other hand, his close friend Eddie Butita has said he is willing to join Kiss 100 FM to replace radio presenter Oga Obinna who parted ways with the station on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Butita said that should Kiss 100 take him up on the offer, he would require a non-negotiable monthly salary of Sh1 million per month.

Eddie Butita

“Dear Kiss 100 mko na 1 million per month? Price is not negotiable,” he said in a post.

In response, the station responded “Budget iko lakini swali ni utaonekana kwa picha za asubui mkuu.”