RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Noti Flow over the moon as girlfriend gets huge tattoo of her face [Photo]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

She's done it again, I'm speechless - Noti

King Alami and Noti Flow
King Alami and Noti Flow

Female rapper Natalie Florence Kutoto popularly known as Noti Flow is over the moon after her girlfriend King Alami got her (Noti) face tattooed on her back in the name of love.

Recommended articles

On Thursday, the foto moto hit-maker shared photos and videos capturing her girlfriend getting a new tattoo of her face.

“FYI, she did it on her own Accord. I neither asked her nor paid for it ❤️.

“She's done it again! 💉🥺💘 I'm speechless,” shared Noti Flow.

King Alami's new Tattoo
King Alami's new Tattoo King Alami and Noti Flow Pulse Live Kenya

This is the second time, King Alami is getting a Noti Flow's Tattoo on her body. In May this year, Alami tattooed Noti’s name of her arm, weeks before the two went public as a couple.

Drama

However, the new tattoo come months after Alami was forced to issue a public apology to girlfriend Noti over assault claims.

Alami owned up to her mistakes, saying she is sorry for physically and emotionally hurting her girlfriend.

Also Read: Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

www.instagram.com

Apology

“I wanted to publicly apologize to my girlfriend @Notiflow.

No. 1 For Being violent towards her and physically and emotionally hurting her.

No.2 For Abusing her and raising my voice at her. No. 3 for giving her the impression that I had hoes and I didn’t,” wrote King Alami.

Alami said that she was out to clear the air after she left netizens guessing on the status of her relationship with Noti Flow following a series of cryptic messages.

“I just wanted to put this out here and end the misunderstanding that people out here have.

I love you baby @notiflow ❤️🥺” wrote Alami.

Gay Status

Noti officially came out as gay on May 31st and announced that she was dating King Alami, who had even gotten a tattoo of her name.

King Alami
King Alami King Alami and Noti Flow Pulse Live Kenya
www.instagram.com

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pastor Ng'ang'a breaks silence as Media Council goes after his TV station

Pastor Ng'ang'a breaks silence as Media Council goes after his TV station

Noti Flow over the moon as girlfriend gets huge tattoo of her face [Photo]

Noti Flow over the moon as girlfriend gets huge tattoo of her face [Photo]

'Squid Game' director slams Lebron James over comment about show's ending

'Squid Game' director slams Lebron James over comment about show's ending

Why Munga Domani's 'Exposed' gets a 6/10 [Pulse Contributor's Review]

Why Munga Domani's 'Exposed' gets a 6/10 [Pulse Contributor's Review]

Burna Boy celebrates sister as she announces she's part of team that designed the new Range Rover

Burna Boy celebrates sister as she announces she's part of team that designed the new Range Rover

2 years waiting - East Africa Got Talent winners yet to receive their Sh5M

2 years waiting - East Africa Got Talent winners yet to receive their Sh5M

Amber Ray offers Sh300K for identity of stalker who recorded her secretly

Amber Ray offers Sh300K for identity of stalker who recorded her secretly

Azziad Nasenya goes international as she is pitted against world stars [Full List]

Azziad Nasenya goes international as she is pitted against world stars [Full List]

Frida Ongili on why she has never given up on hubby Babu Owino

Frida Ongili on why she has never given up on hubby Babu Owino

Trending

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Dennis Ombachi and Wife, Vera Sidika, Betty Kyallo, Tiwa Savage and Serah Teshna

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Diana Marua hits 500K YouTube subscribers

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]