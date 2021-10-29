Noti Flow over the moon as girlfriend gets huge tattoo of her face [Photo]

On Thursday, the foto moto hit-maker shared photos and videos capturing her girlfriend getting a new tattoo of her face.

“FYI, she did it on her own Accord. I neither asked her nor paid for it ❤️.

“She's done it again! 💉🥺💘 I'm speechless,” shared Noti Flow.

King Alami and Noti Flow Pulse Live Kenya

This is the second time, King Alami is getting a Noti Flow's Tattoo on her body. In May this year, Alami tattooed Noti’s name of her arm, weeks before the two went public as a couple.

Drama

However, the new tattoo come months after Alami was forced to issue a public apology to girlfriend Noti over assault claims.

Alami owned up to her mistakes, saying she is sorry for physically and emotionally hurting her girlfriend.

Apology

“I wanted to publicly apologize to my girlfriend @Notiflow.

No. 1 For Being violent towards her and physically and emotionally hurting her.

No.2 For Abusing her and raising my voice at her. No. 3 for giving her the impression that I had hoes and I didn’t,” wrote King Alami.

Alami said that she was out to clear the air after she left netizens guessing on the status of her relationship with Noti Flow following a series of cryptic messages.

“I just wanted to put this out here and end the misunderstanding that people out here have.

I love you baby @notiflow ❤️🥺” wrote Alami.

Gay Status

Noti officially came out as gay on May 31st and announced that she was dating King Alami, who had even gotten a tattoo of her name.