Noti Flow shares private chats as she comes out as gay

Rapper Noti Flow has officially revealed she’s in a relationship with girlfriend, identified as King Alami.

Taking to Instagram, Noti Flow re-shared a video by King Alami of the two looking cozy and lovey-dovey.

Since the start of May, the rapper’s relationship with King Alami gave speculation that they were dating as they looked all cozy together.

In an Instagram post seen by Pulse Live on May 17th, Noti Flow shared a video of King Alami getting a tattoo of the rapper’s name.

Now, in recent developments, Noti Flow has shared that they have moved in together.

“Our first night apart since we moved in together & I wake up to this 🥺😭😭😭😭 She's in love with me like I'm in love with her 💘 Nobody should stop this kind of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🦄🌈”

In a cryptic message, Noti Flow said, “Everything I ever wanted in him I found in her ❤️.”

Noti Flow has in the past been in a relationship with fellow rapper Colonel Mustapha and ended up in a nasty breakup; he claimed that she had been violent during their time together while she claimed that he is gay.

She has also been rumored to having an affair with fellow artist Benzema, although she shut it down saying that she had never had sexual relations with him even though she wanted to.She added that Benzema has been mad at her since she refused to have sex without protection.

Noti Flow and King Alami have now officially claimed each other and are showering each other with love.

