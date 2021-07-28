Rapper Noti Flow’s girlfriend King Alami apologizes for being Violent towards her

Kenyan rapper Natalie Florence Kutoto popularly known as Noti Flow’s girlfriend King Alami has been forced to eat a humble pie and apologize to her (Noti) over what she termed as being violent towards her.
I'm sorry for physically and emotionally hurting her- Alami
In an update, King Alami owned up to her mistakes, saying she is sorry for physically and emotionally hurting her girlfriend Noti flow.
“I wanted to publicly apologize to my girlfriend @Notiflow.
No. 1 For Being violent towards her and physically and emotionally hurting her.
No.2 For Abusing her and raising my voice at her. No. 3 for giving her the impression that I had hoes and I didn’t” wrote King Alami.
Alami said that she was out to clear the air after she left netizens guessing on the status of her relationship with Noti Flow following a series of cryptic messages.
“I just wanted to put this out here and end the misunderstanding that people out here have.
I love you baby @notiflow ❤️🥺” wrote Alami.
The apology come days after Noti Flow deleted all photos she had ever taken with King Alami from her Instagram page.
Gay Status
Noti officially came out as gay on May 31st and announced that she was dating King Alami, who had even gotten a tattoo of Noti’s name.
King Alami on her part did not delete photos she took with Noti but she also put up a number of Instagram stories with quotes on relationships.
Everything I wanted in him, I found in her
This was Noti’s statement after she shared her private chats with King Alami, complete with a video of them looking lovey dovey together.
In her private chats, she disclosed that they had moved in together.
“Our first night apart since we moved in together & I wake up to this 🥺😭😭😭😭 She's in love with me like I'm in love with her 💘 Nobody should stop this kind of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🦄🌈”
