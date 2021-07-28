Rapper Noti Flow’s girlfriend King Alami apologizes for being Violent towards her

In an update, King Alami owned up to her mistakes, saying she is sorry for physically and emotionally hurting her girlfriend Noti flow.

“I wanted to publicly apologize to my girlfriend @Notiflow.

No. 1 For Being violent towards her and physically and emotionally hurting her.

No.2 For Abusing her and raising my voice at her. No. 3 for giving her the impression that I had hoes and I didn’t” wrote King Alami.

Alami said that she was out to clear the air after she left netizens guessing on the status of her relationship with Noti Flow following a series of cryptic messages.

“I just wanted to put this out here and end the misunderstanding that people out here have.

I love you baby @notiflow ❤️🥺” wrote Alami.

The apology come days after Noti Flow deleted all photos she had ever taken with King Alami from her Instagram page.

Gay Status

Noti officially came out as gay on May 31st and announced that she was dating King Alami, who had even gotten a tattoo of Noti’s name.

King Alami on her part did not delete photos she took with Noti but she also put up a number of Instagram stories with quotes on relationships.

Everything I wanted in him, I found in her

This was Noti’s statement after she shared her private chats with King Alami, complete with a video of them looking lovey dovey together.

In her private chats, she disclosed that they had moved in together.