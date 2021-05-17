I'm officially in love- Rapper Noti Flow reacts after a fan got a Tattoo of her Name (Video)

In an Instagram post seen by Pulse Live, Noti Flow captures a woman who seems to be a big fan getting a tattoo of her name.

The fan, identified as King Alami on Instagram, is seen getting a tattoo of the rapper’s name.

Days ago, King Alami also posted a video with Noti Flow terming her “My baenager🥰”.

Noti Flow has in the past been in a relationship with fellow rapper Colonel Mustapha and ended up in a nasty breakup.

Allegations came up with Noti Flow showing leaked messages that Mustapha was gay while Mustapha claiming that she had been violent during their relationship.

The rapper has also been rumored to having an affair with fellow artist Benzema, although she shut it down saying that she had never had sexual relations with him even though she wanted to.

She added that Benzema has been mad at her since she refused to have sex without protection.

“For those of you insisting I fucked that fisi nigah, I'm sorry to burst your bubbles but No we did Not 😹 Well, I almost did, I'm a grown up, I'm human, single & horny, my 😽 feels things but good thing I listen to my brain & not body / heart lmao. The nigah fucks around without protection, I wasn't about to risk getting pregnant for a deadbeat or worse still contract diseases lmao. I'm smarter than that ( & that's why someone's mad 😹 So beat it y'all. Ima keep my clean healthy tight pu$$y for the nigah that actually deserves it lol,” wrote Noti Flow.