ADVERTISEMENT
Nviiri offers to school Scar Mkadinali after insensitive femicide remarks

Amos Robi

Scar Mkadinali made controversial sentiments urging women to get married by age 23 to avoid being victims of femicide

A collage of Scar Mkadinali and Nviiri the Story Teller

Singer Nviiri has shared his sentiments following Scar Mkadinali's controversial statement advising women to marry by 23 to avoid the danger of being killed by men.

Scar, whose real name is Churchill Mandela and is one-third of the popular hip-hop group Wakadinali, took to his Instagram page to express what many considered an insensitive opinion.

According to Scar, marrying by 23 protects young women from the risks associated with frequenting Airbnbs and clubs.

"One way to reduce femicide is by advising our women to marry by the age of 23 yrs. Married women rarely visit Airbnbs and clubs. This is not rocket science; come on!," he posted.

Nviiri
Nviiri

His remarks sparked outrage among netizens, who criticized the rapper, pointing out that even married women have fallen victim to femicide cases nationwide.

Fellow musician Nviiri responded to Scar's comments, reminding him that women of any age can be victims. Nviiri emphasised that marriage should be a personal decision, and men should not dictate when women should marry.

"This affects everyone—single or in a relationship, young or old. It's 2024, and it's not a man's place to advise a 23-year-old woman to marry to avoid danger," Nviiri said.

In a positive gesture, Nviiri offered to have a discussion with Scar to broaden his perspective, expressing concern about the mindset prevalent among some men.

"Since violence is not the solution, I won't respond with aggression but offer a conversation to provide advice and a change of perspective. Unfortunately, this reflects the misguided beliefs of other ignorant men. We need to educate our boys; it's crucial," Nviiri emphasised.

Protestors during the end femicide march
He further advised men in influential positions to be mindful of their words, as the younger generation often takes their cues from them.

On Saturday, January 27, thousands took to the streets in peaceful protests calling for the end to femicide.

Two most recent incidents of femicide that gripped the country this month involved two women who were killed at Airbnb accommodations.

The second victim was a university student who was dismembered and decapitated after she reportedly was kidnapped for ransom.

Amos Robi
