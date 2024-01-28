The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Life ban for man in disturbing video during #EndFemicideKE march

Charles Ouma

The man who gave misogynistic remarks appearing to justify and promote femicide was positively identified from the clip

A screengrab image of the controversial video in which two men appeared to justify and promote femicide
A screengrab image of the controversial video in which two men appeared to justify and promote femicide

A video of two men appearing to promote femicide as Kenyans and activists took to the streets in the #EndFemicideKE campaign has seen Mathare United Women Football Club issue a statement outlining the actions taken against one of the men in the video.

The fan who has since been identified with the alias, Ronaldo was in the company of a colleague in Nairobi Central Business District when they approached the activists who were marching in the #EndFemicideKE campaign to give their views which appeared to promote femicide at a time when cases of the same have spiked across the nation.

With no basis, the duo alleged that men have suffered for far too long and gave their unfiltered take in an undated video that was shared online by activist Boniface Mwangi.

The duo spewed unprintable words, spelling out consequences for women who they allege subject men to financial expenses including treats and appeared to justify violence against women, including femicide.

Ronaldo at a past football match [Courtesy of Mathare United Women Team]
Ronaldo at a past football match [Courtesy of Mathare United Women Team] Pulse Live Kenya

The video sparked outrage with netizens calling for the arrest of the duo and landed on the radar of Mathare United Football Club officials who positively identified one of the men in the video as the club’s fan.

The club issued a statement revealing the drastic action taken against the fan on account of his “irresponsible remarks that promote violence against women”.

The club gave him a permanent ban from attending their matches, accessing their premises nor associating with their team in any manner for life.

"BANNED. After video footage emerged yesterday of one of our fans, Ronaldo, insulting and giving irresponsible remarks that promote violence against women, we have decided as a team to permanently ban him from attending our matches, coming to our premises or associating with our team in any manner.

“Mathare United Women Team will not tolerate characters like him, who promote violence not only against women but against any human being," The women’s football club noted in a statement.

#EndFemicideKE peaceful demonstrations in Nairobi
#EndFemicideKE peaceful demonstrations in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrities join protests

A surge in cases of femicide has been reported across the country, sparking a campaign calling for an end to the worrying trend.

Celebrities, politicians and activists have amplified the message across online and offline channels and taken to the streets across various cities and towns.

Renowned actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress, are among celebrities who have taken to the streets with one clear message calling for an end to femicide.

She led a march to protest against femicide in Nyeri where she emphasised the urgency and importance of addressing the issue in the backdrop of a surge in cases of femicide in the country.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

