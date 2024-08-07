Nyaboke Moraa speaks on relationship with late daughter in emotional tribute

Veteran actress Nyaboke Moraa and her ex-partner Blak Aende recently held a heartfelt memorial service for their late daughter, Marrie Achieng, at CITAM Embakasi.

The event brought together family, friends, and supporters to honor the memory of the young woman who touched many lives.

Nyaboke Moraa Reflects on cherished memories with late daughter

At the memorial, Nyaboke Moraa shared deeply personal reflections about her late daughter for the first time since Marrie’s passing. With great emotion, she recounted the joy and challenges of raising Marie.

"I first met Marrie in 2005 at exactly 3 PM. She was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen," Nyaboke began, her voice trembling with emotion. She described how, despite being a teenager at the time, she and Marie’s father were overjoyed at her arrival.

Nyaboke reminisced about the early days with Marrie, highlighting moments of both joy and difficulty. She fondly recalled how Marrie would cry, prompting light-hearted exchanges with her father about who would comfort her.

"I and the father were very excited and were really waiting for her. I gave birth to her when I was still in my teens. She used to cry and would also start crying and the father would ask sasa mkilia wote ntabembeleza nani?" she said.

The actress spoke of the close bond they shared.

"We had very very beautiful memories. My heart is broken. I do not know how am going to release my child. I remember a times I would go through so much and she would find me broken in the bedroom and tell me mum hukuangi mtu mbaya ni watu tu wako mawe ndio wabaya. Marrie was a good child." she said amid tears.

Nyaboke's grief was palpable as she spoke about the difficulty of coming to terms with her daughter's death.

"My heart is broken... I don't know how am going to tell my child to rest in peace... I still haven't believed that my child has rested. I do not have the energy to tell her to rest in peace," she said.

Marrie Achieng's friend remembers her sense of humour

During the memorial, Marrie’s childhood friend shared a touching eulogy that highlighted Marie's warm personality and sense of humour.

Debra, who had known Marrie since primary school, described her as a "walking and talking bundle of joy and occasional chaos.

She recalled their first meeting and how Marrie’s humour helped to forge a lasting friendship.