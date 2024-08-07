The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nyaboke Moraa speaks on relationship with late daughter in emotional tribute

Lynet Okumu

Nyaboke Moraa's 19-year old daughter Marrie Achieng passed away on July 28.

Veteran actress Nyaboke Moraa speaking during memorial service for her late daughter, Marie Achieng, at CITAM Embakasi on August 7, 2024
Veteran actress Nyaboke Moraa speaking during memorial service for her late daughter, Marie Achieng, at CITAM Embakasi on August 7, 2024
  • Nyaboke Moraa and Blak Aende held a memorial service for their daughter, the late Marrie Achieng.
  • During the memorial, Nyaboke Moraa shared deeply personal reflections about her late daughter for the first time since Marrie’s passing.
  • Nyaboke Moraa spoke about the close bond she shared with Marrie and expressed her grief over her daughter's death.

Recommended articles

Veteran actress Nyaboke Moraa and her ex-partner Blak Aende recently held a heartfelt memorial service for their late daughter, Marrie Achieng, at CITAM Embakasi.

The event brought together family, friends, and supporters to honor the memory of the young woman who touched many lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the memorial, Nyaboke Moraa shared deeply personal reflections about her late daughter for the first time since Marrie’s passing. With great emotion, she recounted the joy and challenges of raising Marie.

"I first met Marrie in 2005 at exactly 3 PM. She was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen," Nyaboke began, her voice trembling with emotion. She described how, despite being a teenager at the time, she and Marie’s father were overjoyed at her arrival.

Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng
Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Burial details for Nyaboke Moraa's daughter Marrie

Nyaboke reminisced about the early days with Marrie, highlighting moments of both joy and difficulty. She fondly recalled how Marrie would cry, prompting light-hearted exchanges with her father about who would comfort her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I and the father were very excited and were really waiting for her. I gave birth to her when I was still in my teens. She used to cry and would also start crying and the father would ask sasa mkilia wote ntabembeleza nani?" she said.

The actress spoke of the close bond they shared.

"We had very very beautiful memories. My heart is broken. I do not know how am going to release my child. I remember a times I would go through so much and she would find me broken in the bedroom and tell me mum hukuangi mtu mbaya ni watu tu wako mawe ndio wabaya. Marrie was a good child." she said amid tears.

Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng
Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng Kenyan actress and content creator Nyaboke Moraa is dealing with the tragic loss of her eldest child, Marrie Achieng Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nyaboke Moraa's baby daddy leaves everything to God after death of their daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyaboke's grief was palpable as she spoke about the difficulty of coming to terms with her daughter's death.

"My heart is broken... I don't know how am going to tell my child to rest in peace... I still haven't believed that my child has rested. I do not have the energy to tell her to rest in peace," she said.

During the memorial, Marrie’s childhood friend shared a touching eulogy that highlighted Marie's warm personality and sense of humour.

Debra, who had known Marrie since primary school, described her as a "walking and talking bundle of joy and occasional chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Nyaboke Moraa
Actress Nyaboke Moraa Actress Nyaboke Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards: Nominate your favourite influencer for Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

She recalled their first meeting and how Marrie’s humour helped to forge a lasting friendship.

"From the first day we met, you made me feel welcome. Our friendship continued even when we reunited in high school," Debra said, reflecting on the special connection they shared.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nyaboke Moraa speaks on relationship with late daughter in emotional tribute

Nyaboke Moraa speaks on relationship with late daughter in emotional tribute

Zari Hassan’s bold remarks on pregnancy termination divides fans

Zari Hassan’s bold remarks on pregnancy termination divides fans

Nana Owiti addresses concerns about her weight

Nana Owiti addresses concerns about her weight

'Black Panther' actor Connie Chiume passes away

'Black Panther' actor Connie Chiume passes away

Carol Sonie's parents caution her against peer pressure as she moves out

Carol Sonie's parents caution her against peer pressure as she moves out

Nick Kwach named best actor in East Africa at Zanzibar International Film Festival

Nick Kwach named best actor in East Africa at Zanzibar International Film Festival

Vanessa Chettle clarifies confusing remarks she made about her mum in an interview

Vanessa Chettle clarifies confusing remarks she made about her mum in an interview

Fans mourn death of 'Rafiki Pesa' singer Shari Martin

Fans mourn death of 'Rafiki Pesa' singer Shari Martin

Why Murugi Munyi is closing her super successful business after 2 years

Why Murugi Munyi is closing her super successful business after 2 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Mawia's mum and dad give emotional tributes to their late daughter during burial ceremony in Nyahururu on August 2, 2024

Mercy Mawia's dad counsels son-in-law James about moving on after losing wife

Judy Nyawira ( Instagram)

Judy Nyawira shares regret over broken bond with close friend & how she’d fix it

Eddie Butita

If anyone misinterpreted me, I'm sorry - Butita's reflection on Finance Bill stand

Murugi Munyi

Why Murugi Munyi is closing her super successful business after 2 years