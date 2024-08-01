Nyaboke Moraa Biography: Education, TV shows, children & baby daddies

Early life & education

Gloria Moraa was born and raised in Kibra and went to Olympic Primary School where her acting talent was first discovered by her teacher Ms Asego, mother of media personality Larry Asego.

After completing her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education, she was called to Ngara Girls in Nairobi but her dad enrolled her at Tala Girls High School. He did not want Moraa to attend a day school.

After two years, she was transferred to Trikha Girls Secondary School, which was well known for drama.

Gloria Moraa

She joined the drama club soon after and was a constant feature in the National Drama Festivals, winning 16 awards during her time in high school.

She moved in with her boyfriend after completing KCSE in 2003. They operated a video library shop together. At 20, she became pregnant with her first child Marie Achieng.

TV shows

One day, she introduced herself as an actor to Ainea Ojiambo who was one of their clientx. He invited her for Tahidi High auditions at Kenya National Theatre where she was picked as an extra.

During the course of the show, one of the cast members failed to show up on a shoot day and she volunteered to fill the gap. Due to her good performance that day, the producer elevated her from the role to a constant feature on the show.

Ainea Ojiambo would later inform her about an upcoming show called Wingu La Moto and recommended her for a role.

She later auditioned for Makutano Junction and was one of the two people picked out of 300 who wanted the same role of a 15-year-old child.

Gloria Moraa

In the course of the show, she became pregnant and had to leave the show.

She went on to feature in many TV shows including Jastorina, Love 101, Mchungaji, K.E.R.U and she recently featured in Volume which is on Netflix.

In 2019, Moraa ventured into online content creation performing comedic skits which she has been pursuing to date.

Children & baby daddies

Gloria Moraa has four children, one who passed away in July 2024. Marie Achieng, her first born is set to be buried on August 10.

Moraa was married to her baby daddy digital marketer Blak Aende soon after high school and they bore two children.

As Moraa ventured more into the entertainment industry, their relationship suffered and the two grew apart before officially parting ways after nine years. She describes him as a wonderful parent to their children.

Nyaboke's baby daddy, Blakaende

Meeting Benjamin Ayimba

In 2012, she entered into a relationship with former rugby coach Benjamin Ayimba. The two met at a party in Kileleshwa.

She had accompanied her friend and her friend's husband to a party in Kileleshwa. Upon arrival, her friend's husband bought her a bottle of alcohol. While drinking and crying, she eventually began mingling with people.

She noticed a man in a cap staring at her. When his friend left, she offered him her drink since he continued to look at her.

He asked her to sit down, and they talked. It turned out he had attended the same primary and secondary schools as her brother and had visited their home when she was still a baby.

They continued talking, and he appreciated the way she poured his drink. They conversed the entire night, despite another man, a mzungu, showing interest in her. They bonded quickly, and he offered to take her for reggae.

Pulse Live Kenya

They left the party and went to Nairobi West. At 6:30 am, they shared a cab, dropping him off at his home before the taxi took her to her place.

Despite not having Ayimba's phone number, he called her the same morning.

At 10 am, he called her, and they talked while he was on his way to a meeting in Machakos. He began sending her sweet messages in the evenings, but Moraa did not initially have feelings for him, as she had just been divorced and was not ready to date.

However, he frequently called and took her on dates. If she had an audition or shoot, he would accompany her and wait. Although she wasn't in love at first, after two months, he won her heart, and they started their relationship.

After seven years and two children, financial difficulties began to strain their relationship.

Ending relationship with Benjamin Ayimba

By the end of 2018, both were struggling economically, which contributed to Ayimba's emotional distance and eventual infidelity, prompting Moraa to leave the relationship.

Following their separation, Moraa faced numerous hardships, including homelessness and financial instability, which she attributed in part to Ayimba's lack of support.

This situation escalated to a legal battle where Moraa sought child support from Ayimba, which further strained their relationship and caused friction with his family.

Moraa expressed feelings of betrayal and disappointment, particularly regarding the lack of support from Ayimba's relatives during their struggles.

Gloria Moraa Pulse Live Kenya

Aftermath and Ayimba's Death

The relationship's fallout became even more complicated after Ayimba's death in May 2021.

Moraa was initially barred from attending his funeral and faced accusations from some of Ayimba's family members, who claimed she was responsible for his struggles and death.

Despite these challenges, she managed to attend the burial with their children after some confrontation at the gates.

