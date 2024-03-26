The sports category has moved to a new website.


Nyota Ndogo addresses claims of receiving food from Joho due to poverty

Lynet Okumu

Former Mombasa governor Hassan Joho distributed food in Taita Taveta & Nyota Ndogo was among the beneficiaries

Coast-based singer Nyota Ndogo has recently found herself amid controversy following speculations surrounding a gesture made by former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Reports suggested that Joho had provided Nyota Ndogo with food because she was considered poor.

However, Nyota Ndogo took to the airwaves to address the rumors and shed light on the true intention behind Joho's action.



In a phone interview with Radio 47 on March 25, Nyota Ndogo debunked the rumors surrounding Hassan Joho's gesture towards her.

She emphasiSed that she has never flaunted her net worth, hence no one should make assumptions about her financial status.

Nyota Ndogo clarified that Joho's visit to Taita Taveta was prompted by Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting and prayer.


Nyota Ndogo explained that Hassan Joho's visit and provision of food were not acts of charity aimed at the less fortunate but rather part of the Ramadan tradition of sharing meals with neighbors and communities.

"Tajiri ni kina nani? Hakuja kwangu. Wacha nikuambie, alikuja taita Taveta akapenan chakula kwa sababu ya ramadhani. Na katika kila kitongoji kulikuwa na wakubwa wao ambao wanapeana majina na mimi nikaonaekana pia nafaa kuwekwa jina langu pale ndani," Nyota Ndogo said.

She stressed that during Ramadan, food is distributed to all, regardless of financial status, and it is customary for individuals to accept and share in the communal spirit of giving.


Nyota Ndogo expressed her frustration with the misconceptions surrounding Joho's gesture and her financial status.

In response to the negative reactions and judgmental comments she received, Nyota Ndogo asserted her right to accept gestures of goodwill without being unfairly scrutinised.

"Ni kwa sababu ya mfungo wa ramadhani. Haikuwa chakula cha msaada ama cha wale ambao hawajiwezi. Wakati ambapo chakula kinaletwa kwa ajili ya mfungo wa Ramadhani acheni hata sisi tuchukue. kwani ni lazima sisi tupena, mbona na sisi tusipokee?" she said.


She emphasised that individuals should not be judged for accepting food during Ramadan or other communal events.

"Watu wasiojiweza wanapewa chakula kila wakati. Na sometimes hata hizo zikitufikia kama zilikuwz ziwaendee bado tuapeana. kwa huvo watu waache roho mbaya. Na hakuna siku nishajitangaza mimi ni tajiri," she said.

Nyota Ndogo challenged the notion that receiving food equates to being financially unstable and called for an end to such unfounded assumptions and negativity.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.




