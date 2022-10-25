Nyota Ndogo turns down expensive mzungu bae offer [Video]

In the video, the two were in an undisclosed location having snacks with her husband Henning Nielsen browsing through the internet when Nyota intercepts by asking what he is looking for.

The answer she gets from Nielsen is shocking and she appears struck by what he says he is looking for. Nielsen who has been together with Nyota Ndogo for six years said he was looking for iPhone 14 meant for her.

"I am looking for you an iPhone 14," he said.

Nyota makes it straight on his face that she does not want an iPhone 14 saying she already has an iPhone 11 which she is comfortable with.

Nyota Ndogo with her Hubby Pulse Live Kenya

The 'Nibebe' hitmaker however offered to be gifted a different gift by her lover.

"Who said I want iPhone 14? I do not want an iPhone 14. But I never asked for a phone. Do you know what I want? we can buy land in Kenya and build a restaurant so that when you retire, you do not come to Kenya and suffer because we have our own restaurant," she said in part of the conversation.

Although Nielsen did not shut down her request, he included the phone on top of her proposal to have the restaurant.

This is not the first time the musician has turned down an offer from her husband, she turned down a car worth millions of shillings while the two were away in Copenhagen Denmark during Nielsen's birthday.

Nielsen had offered to buy her own car to drive while in Denmark but she refused saying she had a car back in Kenya and offered an option of buying and building apartments in the Coast region instead.