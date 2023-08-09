The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nyota Ndogo flaunts magnificent 2-storey home with glass walls [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Beautiful! Nyota Ndogo shows off her lavish house in Denmark

Nyota Ndogo
Nyota Ndogo

Coast-based songstress Nyota Ndogo has delighted her fans by offering a sneak peek into her lavish abode situated in Denmark, where she resides with her Danish husband, Henning Nielsen.

The couple's picturesque residence boasts an awe-inspiring view of the ocean, making it an envy-inducing location for many.

Nyota Ndogo recently treated her followers to a captivating glimpse of her Denmark haven through a video shared on her TikTok page.

Nyota Ndogo and her hubby Hunning Neilsen
Nyota Ndogo and her hubby Hunning Neilsen Nyota Ndogo and her hubby Hunning Neilsen and P Day Pulse Live Kenya

As the camera panned across the serene expanse of the ocean, the 'Watu Na Viatu' singer could be heard narrating that their residence was nestled in close proximity to the tranquil waves.

After Nyota Ndogo showcased the mesmerizing ocean view, she playfully turned the camera towards her husband.

He was captured engrossed in a phone conversation while seated in a lavish sports car. The couple's harmonious blend of luxurious living and appreciation for the natural beauty around them was evident.

The residence itself is a two-story architectural marvel. Adorned with glass walls, the house offers unobstructed views of the surrounding natural beauty.

Nyota Ndogo
Nyota Ndogo Pulse Live Kenya

The balcony, which serves as a serene chill-out spot, adds an inviting touch to the entire setup.

The exterior of the building boasts a charming wooden fence that harmonizes with the lush garden, complete with small trees that adds a touch of nature's grace.

"This is our house here in Denmark. As you can see, we are just neighbouring the ocean. if you see there are so many people because of the sun.

"We are just lucky because we live in this very beautiful house here. We are just going out for a ride," she narrated.

Nyota Ndogo meets husband's ex-wife and family
Nyota Ndogo meets husband's ex-wife and family Pulse Live Kenya

The musician embarked on a journey to Denmark in June, to spend moments with her husband and foster a deeper connection with her in-laws.

During her visit, Nyota Ndogo had the pleasure of finally meeting Nielsen's immediate family as well as his ex-wife with her current husband.

“I learned that Caucasian people harbour no ill feelings when they separate. The woman behind my husband is his ex-wife, their daughter and grandchild. My team is made up of her sisters and her current husband," she said

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
