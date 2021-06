Nyota Ndogo shares private chats as public outcry gets response from hubby

A screenshot shared by the singer captures her hubby confessing that he misses his wife, something that got Nyota excited.

The Watu na Viatu maker said that she doesn’t even know where to start and she is happy he is back.

Nyota Ndogo with her Hubby Pulse Live Kenya

“Jamani amkeni Leo nakesha nimeblue tikiwa na nikaitwa wife amenimiss jamani amkeni. Nimeshindwa lakujibu naanzaje kujibu jamani silali Leo ntaangalia tu huu ujumbe...... Yenyewe mume wangu nilimsave sabuni Ya Moyo wangu. Weuweeeeeeeeeee amerudi but nianze kwa kumuuliza nini?Tena picha yangu bado ni profile yake” said Nyota Ndogo.

On May 22 Nyota travelled to Denmark in mission to save her marriage that was on the rocks and seems her trip has paid off.

At that particular time, she made it clear that she will fight for her marriage until the last minute, despite being branded ‘desperate’ by a section of Kenyans on Social Media.

Nyota Ndogo's chats wth hubby Pulse Live Kenya

Adding that, she will not listen to the “Ukiachwa Achika” crusaders who doesn’t even know what it means to be loved.

A Trip to Denmark

“Wengi wenu hata hamujawai kupendwa mumezoea kudanganywa siku mbili na kipande mumewachwa. Ikiwa ushawai kupendwa Na penzi likakuingia vizuri uwezi kuongea utombo WA ukiachwa achika oh umefata Mali oh sijui move on yani munaongea kujifuraisha nyinyi wenyewe. Anyway mjinga atabaki kua mjinga.

Ngojeni nikawaletee shemegi WA taifa nyimbo ya Nikimuona ipo kwenye BIO yangu. wale munaonielewa hongera na ahsante kwa kusimama na mimi nawapenda. Haya wachawi WA mitandaoni nawaona kwa mbali. Karibuni. Nikifukuzwa nitarudi niwaambie” said Nyota Ndogo.